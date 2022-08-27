ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Judge Paul McDonnell cuts career criminal accused of hitting NYPD officer loose

By Joe Marino, Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5e96_0hY6LUSe00

A Manhattan judge let a career criminal on lifetime parole who allegedly punched one cop and tried to bite another waltz out of his court without bail — the second time this week the jurist let a recidivist walk free, The Post has learned.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Paul McDonnell released Nathaniel Turner even though a prosecutor had asked for $20,000 bail.

Turner was instead given supervised release despite having been placed on lifetime parole for robbery in December, according to sources.

McDonnell, who was appointed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, also let a serial shoplifter free on supervised release after she was hit with 37 criminal charges.

PBA President Patrick Lynch said the parole system is “broken” — and “judges like this refuse to protect the public.”

“All we have are two revolving doors – one putting violent criminals back on the streets, and another putting cops and innocent victims in the hospital. It has to change,” he said.

Turner, 55, was busted after he was allegedly spotted getting ready to smoke crack on West 36th Street Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LR0yZ_0hY6LUSe00
A prosecutor had asked Judge Paul McDonnell to set bail at $20,000.
Getty Images

He ran from officers who caught up to him and he allegedly socked one of them in the face, sending the cop to the hospital where he was released after treatment for swelling and bruising. Turner attempted to bite another cop who used a Taser to subdue him, according to sources.

He was arraigned on charges of felony assault to a police officer, attempted assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“Defendant also has an extensive criminal history, including four violent felony convictions, one nonviolent felony conviction, six misdemeanor convictions, two failures to appear, an escape charge, a probation revocation, and three parole revocations,” prosecutor Nicole Hoehle said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077ChX_0hY6LUSe00
PBA President Pat Lynch called the parole system broken.
Brigitte Stelzer for NY Post

Turner, a resident of the Bellevue Men’s Shelter, had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a cop on the roof of a NYCHA building, sources said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

“Our criminal justice reform laws give the arraigning judge narrow discretion and require them to consider both the least restrictive form of pretrial detention and if a monetary amount is set – that it be within the defendant’s ability to meet it,” said Lucian Chalfen, a court system spokesman.

Law enforcement sources were dismayed by the latest case of junk justice.

“Someone has to die now before anyone spends a night in jail,” one source fumed.

Turner’s release comes after the no bail release of paroled, convicted sex offender Bui Van Phu who was accused this month in a violent sucker punch attack of a 52-year-old. He wasn’t brought back into custody until Gov. Kathy Hochul intervened.

Comments / 8

M
4d ago

Time to file charges against the judge and the NY DA to be removed from their positions

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
thechiefleader.com

After 4 decades on The Job, detective bids adieu to NYPD

Much has changed since Frank Ciccone joined the ranks of what was then the New York City Housing Authority Police Department. Call them the bad old days. Despite recent headlines suggesting otherwise, violent crime citywide has plummeted since Ciccone, then 23, joined the Housing Police in 1982, patrolling Brownsville and East New York, where he also handled anti-crime assignments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime#Manhattan Criminal Court#Mcdonnell#Pba#West 36th
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
QUEENS, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Troopers Prevent Potential Tragedy Stopping Wrong Way Intoxicated Driver on the Ocean Parkway Which Led to Numerous Additional Narcotic Related Charge

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, shortly after 4:00 am, the State Police received reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Meadowbrook State Parkway traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, approaching the Ocean Parkway in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. The Troopers arrived quickly to the area and were able safely stop the vehicle on the Ocean Parkway to avoid a tragedy.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy