WNCT

First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Sheriff's Office welcome students on their first day

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. Today the Greene County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers welcomed the students for their first day back. This school year three full-time certified Officers are assigned to the schools. Additionally, in working with the Board of Education, this year off duty Deputies will be supplementing coverage at the lower grade schools throughout the week. During this summer break, School Resource Officers attended SRO training and along with the other Deputies, attended Active Shooter training as well. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to have a safe and happy school year for all students and staff and will strive to help in making that happen.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Mavi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County

With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston Community Health Center celebrates pharmacy Grand Opening with ribbon cutting

State Senator Jim Perry Will Attend Ceremony and Receive Award for Legislative Advocacy. To better meet patients’ needs, Kinston Community Health Center, Inc., established an in-house full-service pharmacy located within the health center at 324 N. Queen Street in Kinston. The pharmacy will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. North Carolina State Senator Jim Perry will be in attendance.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
PRINCEVILLE, NC

