The Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. Today the Greene County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers welcomed the students for their first day back. This school year three full-time certified Officers are assigned to the schools. Additionally, in working with the Board of Education, this year off duty Deputies will be supplementing coverage at the lower grade schools throughout the week. During this summer break, School Resource Officers attended SRO training and along with the other Deputies, attended Active Shooter training as well. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to have a safe and happy school year for all students and staff and will strive to help in making that happen.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO