First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
WITN
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers across the state are preparing for a new school year to begin. The Pentecostals of Greenville provided inspiration and free goodies for them at an “Educators Sunday.”. Teachers were given free breakfast, bags full of school supplies, and a gift card to Target in...
WITN
SOURCE: One student dead, one teacher injured in attack at Northside High School
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A student is dead and a teacher injured following an attack at a high school in Jacksonville. A source who has been briefed on what happened tells WITN that a student was stabbed and a teacher cut during an attack just inside the main entrance of Northside High School.
WITN
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
neusenews.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office welcome students on their first day
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. Today the Greene County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers welcomed the students for their first day back. This school year three full-time certified Officers are assigned to the schools. Additionally, in working with the Board of Education, this year off duty Deputies will be supplementing coverage at the lower grade schools throughout the week. During this summer break, School Resource Officers attended SRO training and along with the other Deputies, attended Active Shooter training as well. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to have a safe and happy school year for all students and staff and will strive to help in making that happen.
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says
ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
WITN
Pet of the Week: Mavi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
WITN
New Bern police unveil new tip line
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
WITN
Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
WITN
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
neusenews.com
Kinston Community Health Center celebrates pharmacy Grand Opening with ribbon cutting
State Senator Jim Perry Will Attend Ceremony and Receive Award for Legislative Advocacy. To better meet patients’ needs, Kinston Community Health Center, Inc., established an in-house full-service pharmacy located within the health center at 324 N. Queen Street in Kinston. The pharmacy will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. North Carolina State Senator Jim Perry will be in attendance.
Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
WITN
J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
WITN
Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
