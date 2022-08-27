ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tracking a front moving into Texas

A front moves into the state of Texas today. Heavy rain will accompany the front as it moves south. For us in southeast Texas, the heaviest and more widespread rain will fall in our northern cities. In the Houston area we have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde residents question the school district’s new safety plans for first school year since mass shooting

The Uvalde school board at a Monday town hall discussed fixing crucial security issues exposed during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 people dead. But every resident who spoke said their plans were still not enough — and many had questions about whether some of the new security measures would be stained with the legacy of failures that contributed to Texas’ deadliest school shooting and the delayed law enforcement response to it.
UVALDE, TX
Ask 2: Your Labor Day travel questions answered

HOUSTON – Tons of folks will flock to the wide-open road for their Labor Day holiday weekend, and that road trip starts as early as Wednesday for some. According to AAA Texas, more than half of Texans are expected to take a road trip this holiday and they are estimating to rescue more than 17,000 of those drivers this Labor Day Weekend. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, AAA Texas recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic.
HOUSTON, TX
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
HOUSTON, TX

