With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO