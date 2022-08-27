Read full article on original website
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert ‘In God We Trust’ law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When news broke two weeks ago that Texas had a new law on the books requiring public schools to display donated “In God We Trust” signs, protesters quickly schemed about how to subvert the law’s intent.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Tracking a front moving into Texas
A front moves into the state of Texas today. Heavy rain will accompany the front as it moves south. For us in southeast Texas, the heaviest and more widespread rain will fall in our northern cities. In the Houston area we have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.
Uvalde residents question the school district’s new safety plans for first school year since mass shooting
The Uvalde school board at a Monday town hall discussed fixing crucial security issues exposed during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 people dead. But every resident who spoke said their plans were still not enough — and many had questions about whether some of the new security measures would be stained with the legacy of failures that contributed to Texas’ deadliest school shooting and the delayed law enforcement response to it.
Ask 2: Your Labor Day travel questions answered
HOUSTON – Tons of folks will flock to the wide-open road for their Labor Day holiday weekend, and that road trip starts as early as Wednesday for some. According to AAA Texas, more than half of Texans are expected to take a road trip this holiday and they are estimating to rescue more than 17,000 of those drivers this Labor Day Weekend. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, AAA Texas recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic.
‘Prolific’ con artist sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud, forgery, DA says
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston man arrested for being a “prolific” con artist has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and forgery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday. Ogg said Davion Deshay Sandifer, 22, was facing the possibility of 20 years in...
Aldine ISD student charged after bringing knives middle school, officials say
HOUSTON – A student has been charged after officials say he brought two knives to Stovall Middle School on Wednesday. The principal of Stovall Middle School said the child was charged with unlawful possession of a knife on school property after he was found with two knives on campus.
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)
With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
