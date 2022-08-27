Read full article on original website
Employee seriously injured after getting hit by roller coaster at New Hampshire amusement park
JEFFERSON, N.H. — An employee was seriously injured by a park ride at Santa’s Village, a Christmas-themed amusement park in Jefferson, New Hampshire. The employee and operator of the ride remained in a hospital as of Sunday night after being hit by a coaster car and falling off the ride platform, according to Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.
whdh.com
WCAX
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
WMUR.com
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
newportdispatch.com
Catalytic converters stolen in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Bloomfield today. Authorities were notified of two stolen catalytic converters on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:00 p.m. It was reported the catalytic converters were taken from a Ford F-150 sometime between July 1 and yesterday. Anyone with information...
wabi.tv
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said...
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
WMTW
Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say
NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
WMTW
Arrest and arson charges following Norway apartment fire
NORWAY, Maine — According to a press release from Maine State Police, sent just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway. The fire took place around 2 p.m. Saturday. Forty firefighters from 10 communities...
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
NECN
2nd Person Dies After NH SUV Rollover Crash
A woman has become the second person to die in the crash of an SUV that flipped over on a road in New Hampshire over the weekend, police said Friday. Ann-Marie Sargent, a 40-year-old from Albany, New Hampshire, died of her injuries Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the New Hampshire State Police.
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison
Ronald Roy, 71, of Errol, New Hampshire, is the sixth incarcerated person who has died in the state’s prison system this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison .
WGME
Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
