Match location moved, fan banned after yelling racial slur at Duke volleyball player

North Carolina Central University students share their excitement for the Aggie-Eagle Classic
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was lots of excitement in the air at North Carolina Central University as the Eagles prepare to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies this weekend. “I’m very excited! Always excited to beat some Aggies,” said NCCU senior, Andrew Barber. This year will be...
Duke’s Jordan Moore talks position possibilities after QB decision
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke sophomore quarterback Jordan Moore fell short in his quest to seize the Devils starting job—but he’s not about to hang his head. First year head coach Mike Elko will utilize Moore in multiple ways- running back, wide receiver and quarterback. Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard says Moore is one of the most athletic players on the roster.
Duke University student’s father speaks out after alleged racial slurs, threats at volleyball game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke University student and volleyball player and her father are speaking out after the student, Rachel Richardson, said she was called racial slurs — and was even threatened at a game out of state. Rachel’s father, Marvin Richardson, said officials and coaches during...
Sunday Night Overtime: State of the Tar Heels with C.L. Brown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Week Zero came and went and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made it out with a win. But what questions still surround the Tar Heels and where do they need to improve the most heading into their first road test of the season at Appalachian State University?
Wolfpack’s Dave Doeren talks nationally-televised season opener on road at East Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s highly anticipated season kicks off on Saturday when the Wolfpack travels to Greenville to face Mike Houston and the East Carolina Pirates who were bowl-eligible for the first time in years just last season. The Pack is a heavy favorite in...
93rd matchup between NC Central, NC A&T shaping to be best yet, Trei Oliver says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This will be the 93rd meeting between the North Carolina Central Eagles and North Carolina A&T Aggies and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ever. CBS 17 caught up with N.C. Central head football coach Trei Oliver to help break down the matchup with North Carolina A&T, his players and what this opportunity means to the schools.
Durham man represents NC in SURVIVOR’s new season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – SURVIVOR makes its return to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for its 43rd season. Eighteen castaways will put their physical, social and mental skills to the test as they compete for a $1 million prize. Among those 18 is a Durham man. 30-year-old Jesse Lopez...
This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
Downed power lines closed Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Downed power lines closed a Raleigh street Thursday morning. This happened on St. Mary’s Street between Wade Avenue and West Peace Street. Stay with CBS 17 for traffic updates.
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
Wake County student struck by car while walking to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
‘Something ain’t right’: Family of Cary mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary mother accused of killing her two toddlers could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity. She faced a judge for the first...
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
Nearly 800 students begin school at new Wake County elementary
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school. Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.
