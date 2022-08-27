Read full article on original website
WCNC
Why the 'sea breeze' could impact launch of NASA's Artemis-1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With upcoming Artemis launch windows happening in the afternoon and evening hours, NASA is going to have to contend with the infamous afternoon thunderstorms of Florida. "Weather Launch Commit Criteria," which define the weather conditions in which a NASA launch can and cannot happen, have requirements...
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
WCNC
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
South Carolina restaurant a finalist for ‘Best Restroom’ in America award
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors. Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
lonelyplanet.com
South Carolina’s best road trips: Upcountry, Lowcountry and everything in between
South Carolina's beautiful and diverse landscapes make each road trip a completely different experience © JamesReillyWilson / Getty Images. You could zigzag through South Carolina – and back again – taking in totally different landscapes and cultural facets with each route. South Carolina is loaded with seamless...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
WXII 12
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
'Students perform better': Schools look to improve HVAC air quality as COVID protocols change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first week of school is underway for most students in the Charlotte area. Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s high COVID-19 community level, but this school year, many of the COVID-19 protocols students and staff grew used to in the last couple of years are no longer in place.
Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
'Provide the tool to spot the problem' | Artificial intelligence technology working to improve school safety
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — School safety is a top priority as students head back into the classroom. New technology is helping to provide an added layer of protection by spotting a potential threat before it's too late. Iterate Studios created the technology more than a year ago mainly for...
WCNC
Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
WRDW-TV
Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
