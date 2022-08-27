ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

WCNC

Why the 'sea breeze' could impact launch of NASA's Artemis-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With upcoming Artemis launch windows happening in the afternoon and evening hours, NASA is going to have to contend with the infamous afternoon thunderstorms of Florida. "Weather Launch Commit Criteria," which define the weather conditions in which a NASA launch can and cannot happen, have requirements...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WCNC

Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors. Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant

HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
HUGER, SC
lonelyplanet.com

South Carolina’s best road trips: Upcountry, Lowcountry and everything in between

South Carolina's beautiful and diverse landscapes make each road trip a completely different experience © JamesReillyWilson / Getty Images. You could zigzag through South Carolina – and back again – taking in totally different landscapes and cultural facets with each route. South Carolina is loaded with seamless...
TRAVEL
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
WCNC

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall. Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street. WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
WRDW-TV

Emergency SNAP aid extended another month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through September in South Carolina, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials. The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases. It is unclear whether the benefits will be available beyond September at this time. The program gives Supplemental...
POLITICS
WCNC

Want to work in reality TV? Netflix is hiring in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've always dreamed of being on a reality TV show, here's some great news: A casting company that partners with Netflix is looking to make your dream come true. The company said it is casting for the hit Netflix series "The Ultimatum," which is about...
CHARLOTTE, NC

