Hermitage, PA

Kennedy Catholic battles, but falls in season opener

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic hosted Cambridge Springs to start the football season in Pennsylvania.

In the second quarter, the Eagles trailed 7-0, but Elijah Smith tracked down the Blue Devils QB for the strip sac and Elias Lawson fell on it for the Eagles.

Kennedy Catholic High School Football Schedule

After the Eagles turned it over on downs in the redzone, Cambridge Springs was pinned back deep, and Kennedy Catholic’s Simier Wade intercepted to get the ball back for the Eagles, still down 7-0.

Now 14-0, Kennedy Catholic was looking to get on the board, Wade scrambled and found a lane 63-yards to the house — a big chunk of Wade’s 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with 99 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

Cambridge Springs quarterback Morgan Applebee found Ethan Counasse wide open in the endzone and the Blue Devils would go on to beat the Eagels 35-18.

Kennedy Catholic travels to Union City next Friday for another non-conference matchup.

