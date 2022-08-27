Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
WLOS.com
Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
WLOS.com
Canton's Labor Day Festival is back for first time since 2019 after pandemic, flooding
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton is set to hold its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019. The pandemic and last year's flooding event put the festival on hold, but it's on for this year with food, brews, artists and craft vendors, music and, of course, the Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
WLOS.com
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
WLOS.com
Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
WLOS.com
Workforce issues: Challenges mountain business owners likely to face in coming years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new survey has provided insight into the successes and challenges of the workforce in Western North Carolina. The State of Our Workforce: Western NC survey was conducted from March-May 2022. Nearly 800 employers responded to the survey, representing 10 counties in Western North Carolina....
WLOS.com
Free insulin available for eligible Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Low-income and uninsured diabetes patients in some mountain counties now have improved access to care. The Free Clinic (TFC) partners with Direct Relief -- an international disaster relief and emergency health care organization -- to provide free medications to people in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties. TFC says Direct Relief is now offering drugs to treat diabetes free to its partner sites.
WLOS.com
Odditorium to change its name after Ripley's Believe It or Not! claims trademark violation
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Odditorium in West Asheville will soon have a new name after the owners received a cease and desist letter from Ripley's Believe It or Not! regarding a trademarked word. “We’ve been the Odditorium for 10 years,” owner Tamy Kuper said. The...
WLOS.com
Asheville tourism industry reports softening as once-booming hotels see fewer bookings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism economy is seeing a softening with hotels reporting more unbooked rooms compared to recent years past. Asheville's tourism director says hotel bookings have been down for three straight months -- May, June and July. Just a few years ago, hotels were 100% booked during this time.
WLOS.com
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
WLOS.com
New West Asheville restaurant celebrates culture, flavor of the Philippines
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant that opened this summer in West Asheville is celebrating the food and culture of the Philippines. Neng Jr.'s is an intimate, 17-seat restaurant off Haywood Road owned by Chef Silver Iocovozzi. Iocovozzi was born in Parris Island, South Carolina, and raised in...
WLOS.com
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WLOS.com
Lenoir-Rhyne's Equity and Diversity Institute kicks off third year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Equity and Diversity Institute at Lenoir–Rhyne University. The certificate program trains people to become equity advocates. It helps them build communities that are educated, challenged and motivated to unteach the principles of systemic racism as...
WLOS.com
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
WLOS.com
Grief into action: Asheville advocates believe education best tool to fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities internationally held vigil events in honor of National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. held a two-hour event in Carrier Park. “The reality of what is happening is a crisis,” SeekHealing executive director Jennifer Nicolaisen said. “We’re losing lives every day.”...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County officials lead statewide webinar on program for opioid-addicted inmates
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Detention Center continues to be a model for other jails across the state. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, which marked national Overdose Awareness Day, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office officials lead a statewide conference showing how the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program works at the jail.
WLOS.com
Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
WLOS.com
Juvenile victim in stable condition after Asheville shooting; lockdown lifted for schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Thursday morning that led to schools in the area going on lockdown. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest area Thursday morning, Sept. 1, at around 8:01 a.m. on Erskine Avenue.
