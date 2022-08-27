CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.

