Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Brevard Academy one of 20 NC schools to receive solar educational package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain school is going green. A Solar+ Schools program grant will boost education and potentially lower energy costs. NC GreenPower is giving Brevard Academy in Transylvania County $42,000 for a solar array installation. It will also get STEM curriculum, teacher training and more. The...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Free insulin available for eligible Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania County residents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Low-income and uninsured diabetes patients in some mountain counties now have improved access to care. The Free Clinic (TFC) partners with Direct Relief -- an international disaster relief and emergency health care organization -- to provide free medications to people in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties. TFC says Direct Relief is now offering drugs to treat diabetes free to its partner sites.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lenoir-Rhyne's Equity and Diversity Institute kicks off third year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Equity and Diversity Institute at Lenoir–Rhyne University. The certificate program trains people to become equity advocates. It helps them build communities that are educated, challenged and motivated to unteach the principles of systemic racism as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Affordable housing advocacy group pushes for zoning changes in Buncombe county

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A grassroots group fighting for affordable housing in Buncombe County said zoning laws must change. Asheville For All founder Andrew Paul said, right now, he and his family are living the dream. They have an affordable home near everything they need. But, he said, many in Buncombe County are not as fortunate, and changing zoning laws is key.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

