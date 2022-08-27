Read full article on original website
Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 63.8% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining around 33% on Wednesday. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares rose 53.2% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
Hormel Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights
Hormel Foods HRL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hormel Foods missed estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.40 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $170.00 million from the same...
Lands’ End Sees Red in Q2, but Beats Expectations
Land’s End, impacted by global supply chain issues and softening consumer demand, fell into the red last quarter off a drop in revenues, though the results beat expectations. The net loss for the quarter ended July 29 was $2.18 million, or $7 cents per diluted share, compared to a profit $16.2 million, or 48 cents, in the year-ago period. More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London Premiere Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization decreased to $15.8 million compared to $41.4 million in the second quarter of...
