Land’s End, impacted by global supply chain issues and softening consumer demand, fell into the red last quarter off a drop in revenues, though the results beat expectations. The net loss for the quarter ended July 29 was $2.18 million, or $7 cents per diluted share, compared to a profit $16.2 million, or 48 cents, in the year-ago period. More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London Premiere Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization decreased to $15.8 million compared to $41.4 million in the second quarter of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO