Read full article on original website
E-Mail Reply
4d ago
Too Bad,! Things Happen, Delays occured every single day across the country in our court systems.
Reply(1)
5
AP_001195.0fc83b61aaff4d3a95ad8fbbaab04dff.1248
4d ago
I am sick of these people. That didn’t deserve to die, but the family and the media paint him like a saint. He was far from it.
Reply
2
Related
WOOD
Friend: Three kids saw Portage dad shoot, kill mom
Police identified the victims as 31-year-old Brianna Bates and her 6-year-old daughter, Zenzia. They also confirmed that the husband and father, Henry Bates, was the suspect who then turned the gun on himself. (Aug. 31, 2022)
WOOD
1996 murder suspect ID’d through genealogy arraigned
A man accused of raping and killing a Grand Rapids-area woman in 1996 appeared before a Kent County judge Monday afternoon to be formally charged. (Aug. 29, 2022)
WOOD
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved. (Aug. 29, 2022)
WOOD
‘Just amazing’: Siblings, WMU students remember hit-and-run victim
Western Michigan University students gathered Monday to remember a friend and sorority sister who was killed this past weekend. (Aug. 30, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference
Wyoming police held a news conference on what they are calling a homicide investigation into the death of Mollie Schmidt, a woman who had been reported missing for 10 days. (Aug. 31, 2022)
WOOD
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation. (Aug. 31, 2022)
WOOD
GRPD, SAFE Task Force to hold gun buyback program
Grand Rapids residents can turn in their guns for gift cards during a buyback program on Sept. 17. (Aug. 30, 2022)
WOOD
Kentwood PD bodycam shows wheels on stolen truck
This body camera video from May 24, 2022, shows the custom wheels still on Michael Couch's truck in the Image Towing impound lot after it spent months there. It was later returned to him without those wheels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Standoff in Portage neighborhood
There is a standoff and possible hostage situation happening at a Portage apartment, according to Portage police. (Aug. 30, 2022)
WOOD
Join this free & important community discussion about teen vaping next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda is teaming up with the Kent County Health Department and Talk Sooner for a community conversation on Thursday, September 8th. It’s an event that’s free and open to the public.
WOOD
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored) Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Pantry sees the effects of economy in service and …. Former student becomes 1st female principal...
WOOD
Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Spectrum Health offers help for those in need of addiction services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and commemorate those who have lost their lives. Dr. Colleen Lane, the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan here to talk about the programs they offer. Spectrum...
WOOD
US education leader praises Calvin prison degree program
The under secretary for the U.S. Department of Education visited a state prison in Ionia Tuesday for a tour and to learn about a partnership with Calvin University. (Aug. 30, 2022)
WOOD
Harbor 31 celebrates next phase of Muskegon Lake development
More than 15 years after planning began, a more than $120 million project on the shores of Mukegon Lake is finally taking shape. (Aug. 29, 2022)
WOOD
PAWS with a Cause hosting special event next weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a very special event coming up next Saturday for an important cause! PAWS with a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever – a chance for dog owners to meet up and also a chance to help raise support for PAWS. Alexis, Chris...
WOOD
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
WOOD
Broadway GR is kicking off their new season
USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Pantry sees the effects of economy in service and …. Former student becomes 1st female principal at West …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 090122. National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9.
WOOD
Photos: Swing Dancing at Rosa Parks Circle 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michiganders are lacing up their dancing shoes and getting their swing on at Rosa Parks Circle all summer long! From June 7 through October 18, the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society (GROSS) is presenting free swing dance lessons to anyone seeking to learn new moves in a fun and upbeat environment.
WOOD
Robinson Dental hosting free dental day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
Comments / 6