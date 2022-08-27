ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 6

E-Mail Reply
4d ago

Too Bad,! Things Happen, Delays occured every single day across the country in our court systems.

Reply(1)
5
AP_001195.0fc83b61aaff4d3a95ad8fbbaab04dff.1248
4d ago

I am sick of these people. That didn’t deserve to die, but the family and the media paint him like a saint. He was far from it.

Reply
2
Related
WOOD

Friend: Three kids saw Portage dad shoot, kill mom

Police identified the victims as 31-year-old Brianna Bates and her 6-year-old daughter, Zenzia. They also confirmed that the husband and father, Henry Bates, was the suspect who then turned the gun on himself. (Aug. 31, 2022)
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
WOOD

Join this free & important community discussion about teen vaping next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As so many parents are sending their kids back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re staying safe. One thing that’s on a lot of parents’ minds is vaping and how to talk to their children about it. Maranda is teaming up with the Kent County Health Department and Talk Sooner for a community conversation on Thursday, September 8th. It’s an event that’s free and open to the public.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored) Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Pantry sees the effects of economy in service and …. Former student becomes 1st female principal...
EAGLE, MI
WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers help for those in need of addiction services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and commemorate those who have lost their lives. Dr. Colleen Lane, the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan here to talk about the programs they offer. Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

PAWS with a Cause hosting special event next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a very special event coming up next Saturday for an important cause! PAWS with a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever – a chance for dog owners to meet up and also a chance to help raise support for PAWS. Alexis, Chris...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Broadway GR is kicking off their new season

USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Pantry sees the effects of economy in service and …. Former student becomes 1st female principal at West …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 090122. National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: Swing Dancing at Rosa Parks Circle 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michiganders are lacing up their dancing shoes and getting their swing on at Rosa Parks Circle all summer long! From June 7 through October 18, the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society (GROSS) is presenting free swing dance lessons to anyone seeking to learn new moves in a fun and upbeat environment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Robinson Dental hosting free dental day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy