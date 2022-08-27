Read full article on original website
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice graduates 28 officers
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state. “Our correctional officers ensure a safe...
Georgia officials agree to settlement over payment and processing of unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials have agreed to proceed with an agreement to settle a lawsuit over payment and processing of unemployment insurance benefits claims after a press release nearly derailed the accord. In late June, the Southern Poverty Law Center disseminated a news release announcing that U.S....
