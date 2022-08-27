Read full article on original website
US education leader praises Calvin prison degree program
The under secretary for the U.S. Department of Education visited a state prison in Ionia Tuesday for a tour and to learn about a partnership with Calvin University. (Aug. 30, 2022)
Wyoming police homicide investigation news conference
Wyoming police held a news conference on what they are calling a homicide investigation into the death of Mollie Schmidt, a woman who had been reported missing for 10 days. (Aug. 31, 2022)
GRPD, SAFE Task Force to hold gun buyback program
Grand Rapids residents can turn in their guns for gift cards during a buyback program on Sept. 17. (Aug. 30, 2022)
National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9
Maranda’s Summer Reading Club turns another chapter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Summer literacy is alive and well, as over 65,000 kids participated in the summer reading club at their local library throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan. Many libraries saw an increase in summer reading, so much so that reading numbers were up by 50 to 65 percent in some libraries. Speaking of an increase in reading, children at Loutit District Library in Grand Haven read 1.9 million minutes this summer. Many Libraries participated in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club that gave children the opportunity to win great prizes from the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo, and Meijer.
Spectrum Health offers help for those in need of addiction services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and commemorate those who have lost their lives. Dr. Colleen Lane, the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan here to talk about the programs they offer. Spectrum...
1996 murder suspect ID’d through genealogy arraigned
A man accused of raping and killing a Grand Rapids-area woman in 1996 appeared before a Kent County judge Monday afternoon to be formally charged. (Aug. 29, 2022)
How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Over the last few decades, progress has been made to ensure women receive leadership positions in their respective fields, but more advancements and representation are needed to help women break glass ceilings. One nonprofit organization that has made this initiative their mission is Inforum. Founded...
Robinson Dental hosting free dental day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
Consumers to restore nearly all customers by Wednesday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)–With favorable weather conditions expected today, Consumers Energy expects to have the lights back on for nearly all the188,000-plus customers impacted by Monday’s severe thunderstorms. More than 400 crews have restored electricity for more than146,000 customers and are working today to safely bring back...
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored) Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Pantry sees the effects of economy in service and …. Former student becomes 1st female principal...
PAWS with a Cause hosting special event next weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a very special event coming up next Saturday for an important cause! PAWS with a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever – a chance for dog owners to meet up and also a chance to help raise support for PAWS. Alexis, Chris...
The truth about youth vaping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students across the country are vaping in record numbers, with some exposed to vaping as early as 2nd or 3rd grade. In middle and high schools, students are facing peer pressure to vape. So what are things parents need to know about vaping and how are our educators responding to this crisis? What are some of the real health effects of vaping?
Making a difference one foster parent at a time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Bethany Christian Services believes that every child deserves to be safe and loved. Currently there is a crisis in foster teens throughout West Michigan. There is a big need for foster parents so these teens can find warm, loving forever homes. You do not have to be a superhero to be a foster parent, everyday more and more people are deciding to become foster parents. A perfect example of the benefits of becoming foster parents are Brendan and Ciera. When Brendan and Ciera got married, they knew they wanted to get into adoption early in their marriage. Brendan grew up in foster care and knows how important foster parents are. They were at a camp that had a message that said, “could good hospitality change the world”? They were moved by the message and discovered the desperate need for foster parents, especially for teens in their area. Already having 2 biological children, instantly their children embraced the foster teens they adopted as family. There was a natural bond between their children that made Brendan and Ciera know they made the right decision.
A special launch event highlights local food & drink
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love to bring awareness to different events around West Michigan, especially when they involve food and drink and also when they support hard working individuals in our food and restaurant community! The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are teaming up to host their 10th annual Brew Launch event.
The importance of sleep as kids head back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As kids go back to school, they have to get reacquainted with their school year schedule and routines, including those involving sleep. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today with some tips for getting kids enough sleep and also making sure it’s high quality sleep.
Photos: Swing Dancing at Rosa Parks Circle 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michiganders are lacing up their dancing shoes and getting their swing on at Rosa Parks Circle all summer long! From June 7 through October 18, the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society (GROSS) is presenting free swing dance lessons to anyone seeking to learn new moves in a fun and upbeat environment.
