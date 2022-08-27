Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police Dept. reminds drivers to be patient as kids head back to school
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For many kids around the region, it’s back to school this week. Bangor schools start Thursday. and that means more cars and people will be out and about on the roads. Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department is asking everyone to just be patient...
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Northern Light Health answering FAQs during Back to School week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis came by the TV5 studio during our 4pm news to answer some FAQs about COVID-19 vaccinations as children head back to school. You can learn more by heading to the NLH website.
wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
wabi.tv
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kids and families prepare to head back to school this week, the change in routine can sometimes be met with heightened anxiety. “Anytime you make a change in your life, some anxiety is normal,” said Dr. David Prescott, a licensed psychologist in the Bangor area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
wabi.tv
The Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley move in new $10 Million building
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Out with the old, in with the new. The Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley is finally in their new building and saying farewell the old building that was built in the 50s. “Oh we are so excited! Its just a dream come true, really,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
wabi.tv
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
wabi.tv
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Residents at a town meeting in Madison Monday night approved the sale of town property for an affordable workforce housing unit with 80% of those present voting yes. Sam Hight and his partners want to construct four buildings with a total of 36 units on a...
wabi.tv
Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating after two officers shot a man in Oxford County after an incident Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex in Mexico, Maine, around 3:40 p.m. Two officers fired shots at a man who was...
wabi.tv
Blue Hill Farmers Market accepting SNAP, EBT benefits
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Blue Hill Farmers Market has been accepting SNAP payments all summer long in an effort to expand food access to the community. This marks the first time the farmer’s market has accepted SNAP and EBT benefits. Vendors say they’ve seen many new customers this...
wabi.tv
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
wabi.tv
Homeowner is safe after early morning house fire
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after an early morning house fire in Oakland. Fire crews were called to South Alpine Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they got there, they say flames were coming from the house. They say the homeowner had already gotten out safely.
Comments / 0