Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's football season
Michigan State gets things started on its season with Friday's opener, hosting Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans have an interesting nonconference matchup at Washington on Sept. 17 before starting the Big Ten slate against Minnesota the following week. Marquee matchups against Ohio State (Oct. 8), Wisconsin (Oct. 15),...
Detroit News
Goricki: Saline's Garrett Baldwin putting himself in spotlight as do-everything star
Saline — It was a fun, busy first day of the high school football season on Thursday. I first took in the Brighton-Dearborn Fordson game at noon in the Battle at the Big House in Ann Arbor, before moving on to Detroit for the 4 p.m. Macomb Dakota-Birmingham Brother Rice game in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University before finally heading to Saline for the second half of the Saline-Hudsonville game later that night.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: State powers Muskegon, Warren De La Salle go head-to-head
Warren De La Salle and Muskegon have been state powers for decades, and the two storied programs will go have a marquee matchup Friday at 7:30 at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield. In fact, it’s unusual not to see Muskegon or De La Salle playing during Thanksgiving weekend at Ford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
A crash stole Olympic bronze medalist's career; now Inkster native back on track
Detroit — Earl Jones, one of the toughest runners around, had overcome so much in his life. That Jones, at this moment on a hot August night in 1984 in Los Angeles, was on the podium with a bronze Olympic medal draped around his neck was improbable in itself.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
Detroit News
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit
The unofficial bookend of summer is here, and with it comes a three-day weekend that is home to fairs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit. Here's your guide to staying busy with fun and (mostly) family-friendly activities through Monday. Detroit Jazz Festival in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. The largest free...
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August
Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
Detroit News
Ammonia leak at U.S. Ice Corp. in Detroit contained
Detroit — An ammonia leak at the U.S. Ice Corp. facility in Detroit was sealed around 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The leak was discovered around 9:30 p.m. and originated inside the U.S. Ice Corp.'s building, said Chief James Harris. The cause of the leak remained unknown and was under investigation.
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Detroit News
Why major car brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show
Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
Detroit News
Detroit man, 19, charged with shooting spree that left 3 dead, 1 injured across city
Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting spree Sunday that left three people dead and one man seriously injured, prosecutors said. Charges against Dontae Smith include three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. The incidents initially were thought to be unrelated,...
Detroit News
Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review
Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Live and in person: Detroit Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend
What's the best way to hear the nuances and spontaneity of jazz? Live and in person, says Chris Collins, director of the beloved Detroit Jazz Festival, the world's largest free jazz festival. And two years after COVID hit, that'll finally be an option this year as the popular festival returns...
Detroit News
Detroit mom killed by random shooter 'would do anything' for her kids
Lari Brisco of Detroit was a devoted mother of five who always put her kids first, say loved ones mourning the loss of their friend. Brisco, whose identity hasn't been confirmed by police, was waiting for a bus early Sunday on the city's westside when she was shot and killed by an assailant. Police said the 19-year-old suspect appeared to shoot at people randomly before he was arrested after a manhunt involving multiple agencies.
Detroit News
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
Detroit News
Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital
Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday. Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the...
Comments / 0