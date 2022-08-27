ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Klay Thompson Reacts to Finally Getting Offseason Training

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDUOO_0hY6IUM100

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson can finally train without an injury

View the original article to see embedded media.

Having battled major injuries since the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson will finally have a full offseason to train. This is coming fresh off another NBA Championship, which is four in eight seasons for Thompson and the Warriors. In a recent post to his Instagram story, Klay reflected on finally getting an entire offseason to train without rehabbing an injury:

Despite being understandably up and down after a two-year absence, Klay was a key piece in Golden State's latest championship run. He hit several clutch shots throughout the playoffs, and showed signs of of the player he was when Golden State was at the peak of their powers. With a full offseason to train, there is legitimate reason to believe he and the team will be even better next season.

The Western Conference projects to be loaded next year, with several hopeful contenders looking to make a push. The Warriors are rightfully the favorites to defend their title most places, but they will need all hands on deck to make it happen. It goes without saying, but a healthy Klay Thompson is integral to what they do.

After already showing signs of the player he once was, a full summer of training should allow Klay Thompson to regain form pretty quickly next season. Fans should expect a more consistent version of Klay, now that he can continue putting his injuries further in the past.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant unloads on ex-NBA player who fell for fake report about Nets

Kevin Durant is breaking the ankles this week of a 57-year-old retiree. Ex-NBA center Olden Polynice, who played in the league for 15 total seasons from 1987 to 2003, got duped by a fake report that was recently put out by notorious Twitter parody account Ballsack Sports. A joke tweet from the account claimed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had an incident with head coach Steve Nash. The tweet said that Irving referred to Nash’s MVPs as “Kobe [Bryant]’s MVP trophies” during a team dinner at Nash’s house (Nash won NBA MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06 over Bryant, among others).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals
The Spun

Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral

Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors taking shot on 2018 NBA draft bust

The Golden State Warriors will be trying to wave their magic wand with a former draft bust. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Wednesday that the Warriors have signed swingman Jerome Robinson to a one-year training camp deal. The 25-year-old will compete for one of Golden State’s final remaining open roster spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hoops Rumors

Former lottery pick Jerome Robinson joining Warriors on training camp deal

Free agent guard Jerome Robinson will sign a training camp contract with the Warriors, according to a tweet from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Robinson, 25, last played in the NBA with the Wizards during the 2020-21 season, but he only got into 17 games and saw limited playing time. Washington decided not to pick up Robinson’s fourth-year option, which would have paid him $5.34M, and he was waived just before the end of the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
546
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy