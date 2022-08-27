Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED and G502 X PLUS, the latest versions of the world’s most popular gaming mouse, with an array of breakthrough innovations for the best gaming experience possible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005355/en/ Logitech G today announced the G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED, and G502 X PLUS, the latest versions of the world’s most popular gaming mouse, with an array of breakthrough innovations for the best gaming experience possible. The G502 X continues the legacy of delivering unrivaled gaming performance by meticulously redesigning the G502 form, and by updating it with the most advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. (Photo: Business Wire) The G502 X continues the legacy of delivering unrivaled gaming performance by meticulously redesigning the G502 form, and by updating it with the most advanced gaming technologies, including the introduction of LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO