Florida State

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida court turns off wifi to block live reporting of Trump hearing

A Florida court has turned off its wifi in an attempt to block live reporting of a hearing concerning former President Donald Trump. “Bad news friends. Florida court is turning wi-fi off to block the media from reporting the Trump hearing in real-time,” Justice Department reporter Sarah Lynch of the Reuters news agency tweeted on Thursday. “This truly sucks and I don’t understand it. We do this in DC District Court all the time. It makes courts accessible to the public. I am beyond annoyed.”She added: “I am told texting during the hearing is also BANNED. So our reporter...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Cheddar News

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play store

Donald Trump's Truth social app is reportedly being barred from the Google Play store, according to an Axios report. Google says that the app violates the Play store's standards for content moderation. Truth Social is possibly facing a similar situation.... With Apple's new operating system set to come out soon, how will this impact the future of the platform and Trump's political momentum? Maricielo Solis, CEO & founder of Blendtw joined Cheddar News to discuss.
POTUS

