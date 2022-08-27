Victim ID’d in deadly early-morning shooting near Sacramento’s Capitol Casino

A man who was fatally shot Monday at Capitol Casino following a reported robbery has been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.

Sean Bernal, 27, was identified as the man killed near the 400 block of North 16th Street, the location of the casino in the city’s River District.

An initial caller had reported about 6 a.m. Monday that a suspect had a firearm, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo.

Bernal attempted to confront the person and was shot. The suspect fled and continued shooting, according to Woo.

Woo told The Sacramento Bee on Monday that the suspect was located and safely detained by responding officers.

The suspect was not identified.

Authorities could not confirm whether Bernal was a security guard or a bystander.