Read full article on original website
Related
Corn Nation
Nebraska Huskers React: Bowless Scott Frost will be gone
The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
doniphanherald.com
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
York News-Times
Knights handle Wolverines in four sets
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights opened their volleyball season on the right foot, picking up a four-set victory over Wilber-Clatonia 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21. Senior Lily Otte led the Knights’ attack, hammering a team-high 10 kills. Marissa Endorf followed just behind her, as the junior whacked nine winners on 22 swings for a .318 hitting percentage. Together, the pair combined for 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 29 kills.
gifamilyradio.com
Husker Football Gameday Information
Fans are reminded to arrive early and plan ahead to find an appropriate parking location, entrance gate, restroom, concession stand and postgame meeting place. They are also advised to stay hydrated and follow the instructions of security and safety officials. The northeast corner of Memorial Stadium will be open this...
York News-Times
Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
York News-Times
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
What an opening night for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis in the Hawks’ 58-56 win at Lewiston. The sophomore running back carried the Hawks to the win with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdown runs covering 16 and 30 yards. He hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and two more scores of 24 and 46 yards. On defense Bullis recorded 12 tackles and had one interception that went for a pick-six in the first quarter.
York News-Times
Duke softball unblemished at home quad
YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
York News-Times
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City
HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
Comments / 0