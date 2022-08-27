ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother’s Southern California home.

San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.

The man then took the couple’s 2-year-old daughter and left, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for a possible hiding location for the man and arrested him and returned the girl unharmed to her mother, authorities said.

The man is being held for investigation of crimes including burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AceShowbiz

Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man

A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she assaulted a man who was legally armed with a gun at a home in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Deputies learned an adult male was assaulted by an adult The post Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage

A convicted felon today is facing six years in state prison after pleading guilty to placing a bomb inside a cement trash can on Halloween 2020, causing an explosion that flung debris onto Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.   Michael Henry Hardisty, 58, of Cathedral City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one felony count of possession The post Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KESQ News Channel 3

Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries

A 36-year-old man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert since June was charged today with two counts of burglary and other offenses. In addition to the burglary counts, Adan Abel Holguin was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records. He's scheduled to The post Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

ATF: 2 Hemet men arrested after selling guns and gifting pipe bombs to undercover agent

After selling firearms, ammunition and gifting pipe bombs to an undercover federal agent, two Hemet men were taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday, Aug. 31. In a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Stanley Camarena, 29, and Manuel Perez, 52, were charged with one count of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition, said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a news release. Camarena was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, while his roommate, Perez, was arrested Wednesday, the ATF said.
HEMET, CA
The Associated Press

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy