Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
News 12
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police. Nilah Bowie, 21, who goes by the stage name “Tiny B”, was arrested Wednesday after appearing in court on separate charges. Police say Bowie fired multiple gunshots out...
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
nationalblackguide.com
NAN NYC Chapter Slams NYPD for Violent Police Attack on Woman in Central Harlem
New York City leadership of the National Action Network (NAN) will condemn the NYPD outside the 32nd Precinct this afternoon after a police officer brazenly punched an unarmed woman to the ground. The woman is seen in cellphone video yesterday rushing to a man being detained by several officers. Moments...
DA: Woman charged with murder in deadly Queens hit-and-run
NEW YORK — A woman who allegedly drove onto a New York City sidewalk and fatally struck a man sitting in a walker has been charged with murder and other crimes, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of 59-year-old Milton Storch, who could not get up from his walker in time to escape being mowed down, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. A 36-year-old man was also struck by Phoenix's car and treated for back and hip injuries, Katz said.READ MORE: NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in QueensThe crash happened Saturday morning after Phoenix...
More apparent human remains found at Bronx DEP facility
What appeared to be a human body part was found at a Department of Environmental Protection facility in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
bronx.com
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
fox5ny.com
Woman found shot to death near NYU dorm
NEW YORK - A woman was found shot to death on Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at around 5 a.m. to E. 14th St. and Irving Place. in Union Square. They found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound...
Bronx author holds back-to-school giveaway in Soundview Park
A Bronx native is giving back by giving out free school supplies to local kids.
'Thank you so much, thank you.' Woman reunited with medical support dog that was taken in Levittown
Nancy Skolnik says her dog, Ellie, was taken from outside Carpets and Us in Levittown around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
2 NYPD officer taken to hospital after firing shots at gunman in the Bronx
Police say the two NYPD officers returned fire after a suspect with a gun fired one shot at them around 5:25 p.m. on East 166th Street and Third Avenue in the Morrisania section.
Afternoon Addition: Mayor Adams to celebrate birthday at a Manhattan club (spoiler: it's not Zero Bond)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams smiles as he speaks to reporters in Albany. The mayor reportedly will have an exclusive birthday party at a Manhattan club this week. (Samantha Max/Staff) In today's New York City news round up, the latest on Mayor Eric Adams' nightlife plans. [ more › ]
bronx.com
Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
