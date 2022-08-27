ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
PIX11

Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
CBS New York

DA: Woman charged with murder in deadly Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK — A woman who allegedly drove onto a New York City sidewalk and fatally struck a man sitting in a walker has been charged with murder and other crimes, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in the death of 59-year-old Milton Storch, who could not get up from his walker in time to escape being mowed down, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. A 36-year-old man was also struck by Phoenix's car and treated for back and hip injuries, Katz said.READ MORE: NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in QueensThe crash happened Saturday morning after Phoenix...
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
fox5ny.com

Woman found shot to death near NYU dorm

NEW YORK - A woman was found shot to death on Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at around 5 a.m. to E. 14th St. and Irving Place. in Union Square. They found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound...
bronx.com

Craig Thomas, 41, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1329 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot at the intersection of E. 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 41-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with...
