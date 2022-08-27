Read full article on original website
Oswaldo Joubert
4d ago
Man that's dangerous. You catch the clap or vd or even aides from a dirty needle. They said in the old movies in schools that one can get all kinds of diseases like that like the tuberculosis too. 21st century is out there man.
Always USA ??
4d ago
Mayor & dems encourage and benefit from addictions. I you don't get that communists exist in government and money from drug pushing/trafficking that comes from ch-na... you need to open your eyes
Joi Furr
4d ago
this is very unfortunate, however they should have been wearing shoes that are unable to be penetrated by needles because they know what they were dealing with smh
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
WCVB
Two dead in separate Boston shootings, officials say
BOSTON — Two shootings Wednesday evening in separate areas of Boston have turned fatal, police said. Boston police were called at 8:20 p.m. to the area of 115 Dale St., which is near Malcolm X Park in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
WCVB
Orange Line shuttle service impacted by fatal pedestrian crash in Boston
BOSTON — A man was struck and killed early Thursday by a sport utility vehicle on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. The driver of the SUV involved in the...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
WCVB
Mother says daughter misidentified on first day at Boston school, leading to missing person report
BOSTON — A woman is considering withdrawing her 5-year-old daughter from a Boston charter school after the girl was misidentified on the first day of classes, a mistake that prompted a missing person report. Kyeisha Alexander said she dropped off her daughter, Nylah Kamara, off at the Match Community...
Man rescued in Dorchester Bay on Monday night
BFD, BPD and State Police responded to call for a water rescue on Monday night around 9pm off of UMass Boston. Evidently, a man fell off of a jet ski and was clinging to a nearby sailboat in the darkness. He did not have a lifejacket on and did not know how to swim. First responders were able to help him onto a BPD boat. The jet ski sunk to the bottom of the ocean.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Jacob Pimentel of Boston indicted in connection with 4 bank robberies
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing four separate banks in the Boston area was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with the robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob Pimentel, 31, of Boston, was indicted Monday on four counts of bank robbery. Pimentel is...
WCVB
1 killed, several seriously injured in crash involving car, motorcycles in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye...
WCVB
Bicyclist struck by vehicle suffers serious injuries in Salem, Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. — A bicyclist is believed to be suffering from serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Salem, Massachusetts, according to police. Salem police confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Square, not far from Salem Common.
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Wilmington Apple
Tewksbury Man Dies After Struck By Vehicle In Wilmington Parking Lot
WILMINGTON, MA — On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1:22 pm, the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments responded to a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of 211 Lowell Street. It was reported that a male party was struck by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot.
Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
WCVB
High-profile politicians pull endorsement of Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo
BOSTON — Several high ranking politicians in Massachusetts withdrew their support Wednesday of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, after allegations from more than a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of...
