For more than a century, Grace Evangelical Covenant Church on Chicago’s North Side proved resilient, ready to adapt to the many changes that came its way. The church never became huge — at its peak it was close to 175 people. But it was a place filled with life and love and grace. In early August, church leaders sent out a letter with news that was hard to receive but not unexpected: “It is with sadness that we inform you that our congregation has voted to close the church.” The story of Grace’s closing is like many other churches’: A 2021 study found that 4,500 closed in 2019, while only 3,000 were started.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO