Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto accident with injuries near Roscoe

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release Information On Last Nights Shooting

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Fire Scene/Possible Shooting Incident On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication, in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Kimberly Is Missing In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Potentially 2 Dangerous Situations Ongoing in Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Individual, Recognize Them?

LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A Couple “Incidents” Reported Today

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Officer Assaulted During A Burglary Incident, 3 Juvenile Suspects Caught And Released To Their Parents…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident in Rockford, Expect Possible Delays

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for arson suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house. […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ATVs and dirt bikes required to register, starting Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford ATV and dirt bike owners are required to begin registering their vehicles with the city, or face the impound. Rockford City Council members approved the ordinance earlier this month, classifying ATVs and dirt bikes as “nuisance vehicles.” Among the stipulations in the ordinance: the vehicles are not allowed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident On The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: High Speed Chase With A Subject That Tried To Break Into A Residence

ROCHELLE, IL

