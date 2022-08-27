ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KTVZ

New Marshalls in Redmond, first in C.O., set to open, now hiring

A new Marshalls discount clothing store, the first in Central Oregon, is set to open in Redmond in mid-September and is hiring at least 75 workers. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

The health of honey bee colonies in Oregon

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
OREGON STATE
#National Weather Service#Boise National Forest#Payette National Forest
KTVZ

McDonald’s is fighting California’s fast food bill

California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald’s, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state’s legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to “establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions,” for California’s fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Hot and smoky, with a fire weather watch on the way

A fire weather watch will be in place during the hottest part of the day Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. for parts of the region. Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but we can also expect a smoky haze to stick around. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay warm, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see triple digits Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.

A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTVZ

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she’s received.
ALASKA STATE
KTVZ

Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him. They declined to comment on the questions or testimony. Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.
GEORGIA STATE

