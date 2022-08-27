Read full article on original website
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Cedar Creek Fire puts up big smoke plume visible from Central Oregon; Rum Creek Fire threatens 7,600 structures
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Forest Service seeking members for Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service are recruiting additional members interested in serving on the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council. The council, established under the National Trails System Act, provides recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture through the Chief of...
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
New Marshalls in Redmond, first in C.O., set to open, now hiring
A new Marshalls discount clothing store, the first in Central Oregon, is set to open in Redmond in mid-September and is hiring at least 75 workers. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
The health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago. Undocumented migrants on board a charter bus from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday night,...
McDonald’s is fighting California’s fast food bill
California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald’s, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state’s legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to “establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions,” for California’s fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
Hot and smoky, with a fire weather watch on the way
A fire weather watch will be in place during the hottest part of the day Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. for parts of the region. Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but we can also expect a smoky haze to stick around. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay warm, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see triple digits Friday.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she’s received.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him. They declined to comment on the questions or testimony. Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.
