KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday. Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future. As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.
KBTX.com
For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
KBTX.com
Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years. Of...
KBTX.com
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
KBTX.com
Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
wtaw.com
College Station’s Police Chief Makes Enforcement Recommendations In The Northgate District To The City Council
College Station’s Northgate district includes 30 apartment complexes with 8,800 bedrooms and 31 bars with a combined capacity to hold more than 10,000 customers. How that impacts the College Station police department’s 12 member Northgate unit was discussed at the August 25, 2022 city council meeting. Police chief...
Navasota Examiner
NHS addresses dress code violations
Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
wtaw.com
Bryan Based John Deere Dealership Announces Its Third Acquisition In As Many Months
For the third time in as many months, an expansion is announced by Bryan based John Deere dealership United Ag and Turf. United now has 40 locations after acquiring Austin Turf and Tractor, which has three locations in Texas and their first location in New Mexico. United Ag and Turf,...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters shares gameday must-haves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the Aggie football season is only three days away, and there are a few things you should have on your checklist before heading to the tailgate and Kyle Field. Aggieland Outfitters joined BVTM Wednesday to give some recommendations ahead of Saturday’s game.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13. Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a...
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
KBTX.com
Hospitality preparing for football season as travel numbers surpass 2019
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With football season around the corner, hotels are all hands on deck helping guests make the most of their stay in College Station. Busier than they’ve been used to in years, College Station hotels are starting to see pre-pandemic level bookings. “August was the...
KBTX.com
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
