Bond denied for Chicago man charged in deadly River North road rage stabbing 01:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with first degree murder in the River North road rage stabbing incident is being held without bail.

Prosecutors in court Saturday said this was a case of a simple traffic dispute turning into a brutal murder.

They said around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday both Alan Perez, 25, and the victim, 36-year-old Jeremy Walker, were driving on Dearborn toward Ohio.

The victim, Walker, was driving alone and following closely behind Perez, who had his wife and brother in the car. They said when the two cars came to a stop, the victim yelled insults at Perez, and then cut Perez off and Perez honked.

That's where the judge said the traffic dispute should have ended.

Prosecutors said instead Perez got out of his car with a knife, a tussle ensued, and Perez stabbed Walker in the neck. Perez did not call 911, but instead left Walker to suffer and die.

They say Perez got in his car and fled to Indiana before eventually turning himself in to police the next day.

The victim managed to get back into his car and drive himself to Michigan Avenue before flagging down police. He later died at the hospital. A family member of Perez was in bond court Saturday but did not want to speak.

CBS 2 spoke with the victim's girlfriend Jessica Evans earlier this week.

"They just took a really good man from us for no reason," she said. "To know him was to love him."

Perez's next court date is set for Aug. 30.