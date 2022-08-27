BALTIMORE -- It has been a long and tough road for Afghan refugee Aziz Salehi who came to the Baltimore area after he fled from Kabul last year. "Staying in Kabul was kind of dangerous for me and for my family members," Salehi said. He was one of thousands of people who scrambled to leave their homes in Afghanistan after the United States completed its withdrawal of troops last August and the Taliban took control of the country. Salehi was worried that he would be targeted by the Taliban because he worked for an American company. "They were thinking I'm kind of a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO