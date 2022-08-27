Read full article on original website
over.and.under. IT
4d ago
maybe biden voters will out their signs back in their yards so they can house some of the problems they caused because I'm broke.
Nicole Yvette Madyun
3d ago
It’s a shame that Us people from the United States that work daily. Can’t get hardly help but all these refugees get everything.
carol vakili
4d ago
get ready taxpayers you're going to be paying more tax now to support these refugees
Related
Asylum-seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington
Thousands of asylum-seekers are caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policies that lay bare the deep divide between Republicans in border states and Democrats in the country's most liberal cities.
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday...
Migrants bused to U.S. capital from Texas struggle to secure housing, medical care
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nearly a month after arriving with their 1-year-old daughter on a bus sent by the governor of Texas to Washington, D.C., Colombian couple Noralis Zuniga and Juan Camilo Mendoza are unsure how long they will be allowed to stay in their city-funded hotel room.
Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban find a home in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- It has been a long and tough road for Afghan refugee Aziz Salehi who came to the Baltimore area after he fled from Kabul last year. "Staying in Kabul was kind of dangerous for me and for my family members," Salehi said. He was one of thousands of people who scrambled to leave their homes in Afghanistan after the United States completed its withdrawal of troops last August and the Taliban took control of the country. Salehi was worried that he would be targeted by the Taliban because he worked for an American company. "They were thinking I'm kind of a...
No vax, no school for Afghan refugees in Des Moines
At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Tyson pork plant in Indiana suspended from exporting to China -USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc's pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, has been suspended from exporting products to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
The polls are telling a new story about Democrats and the midterms
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Two months ago, it seemed that the Democratic Party was headed for a historic rout in this year’s midterm elections — but now, that assessment is being upended. National Democrats recently achieved a...
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he will attend Biden event in Ohio next month
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for US Senate, said Sunday that he will appear alongside President Joe Biden when he travels to the state on September 9 to attend the groundbreaking of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility.
