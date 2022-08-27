ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

over.and.under. IT
4d ago

maybe biden voters will out their signs back in their yards so they can house some of the problems they caused because I'm broke.

Nicole Yvette Madyun
3d ago

It’s a shame that Us people from the United States that work daily. Can’t get hardly help but all these refugees get everything.

carol vakili
4d ago

get ready taxpayers you're going to be paying more tax now to support these refugees

CBS Baltimore

Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban find a home in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- It has been a long and tough road for Afghan refugee Aziz Salehi who came to the Baltimore area after he fled from Kabul last year. "Staying in Kabul was kind of dangerous for me and for my family members," Salehi said.  He was one of thousands of people who scrambled to leave their homes in Afghanistan after the United States completed its withdrawal of troops last August and the Taliban took control of the country. Salehi was worried that he would be targeted by the Taliban because he worked for an American company. "They were thinking I'm kind of a...
Axios Des Moines

No vax, no school for Afghan refugees in Des Moines

At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...
