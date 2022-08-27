ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill.

Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, and remains fixed subject to limited annual increases. This means that a senior who has been in a large family home for many years will pay substantially less in taxes than the family that just bought a similar house next door. For the senior, though, downsizing after the children have left would mean a huge property tax increase when a new house is purchased, as that would be based on the new purchase price.

Back in 1986, voters passed Prop 60, which allowed seniors changing houses in the same county, or moving between certain counties, to transfer their old property tax basis so long as the house they bought cost no more than what they sold the old house for, and so long as the two houses were bought and sold within two years of each other.

The 2020 amendment, called Prop 19, liberalized those rules. Under Prop 19, effective April 1, 2021, the two houses can be anywhere in California, and if the house the senior buys costs more than the one they sold, the old property tax basis can still be transferred, while the senior pays full freight on the difference between the two house prices. If the new house costs less, then just as in Prop 60, the senior pays based on the old house’s property tax basis. These same rules for seniors also apply to disabled homeowners. There are analogous Prop 19 rules for rebuilds or moves after the loss of a house to wildfire, so many in the community are impacted by these delays.

Sounds like a great deal. But a March 2022 Los Angeles Times article noted that as of then, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office had received 1,271 Prop 19 applications for seniors and disabled yet had not processed a single one. While relief is retroactive to the later of the date of house sale or purchase, until approved, the owner must pay the full assessed amount based on the purchase price of the new house, waiting for it to be rebated back interest-free. This hits Malibu owners disproportionately, as the median age in the city is 53 years old, compared to 35 years old in Los Angeles. And while the greater public may assume Malibu residents are all millionaires, many Malibu seniors were middle-class purchasers decades ago, and cannot afford the property tax on a house bought at today’s prices.

Adding to the anxiety, the assessor offices were closed for most of the pandemic and applications cannot be submitted online, so claimants were required to mail paper applications; there is no electronic response nor receipt to notify the applicant that their application has been received or is in the queue. The Malibu Times reached out to the Assessor’s Office on this issue and was provided no assistance on what claimants should do to verify receipt.

Advertisement

When TMT asked for an update on how the Prop 19 implementation is faring, according to its Public Information Office, as of August the assessor had received 1,744 applications and had processed 570, leaving 1,174. The office indicated that “as much as possible,” claims are processed in the order received.

While the Assessor’s Office has experienced a significant increase in the number of applications since the passage of Prop 19 (as the requirements for relief were liberalized from Prop 60), it hopes to maintain an ongoing backlog of only four to six months from application to revised valuation starting in September. Adding to the backlog, clarifying legislation had to be enacted. Additionally, changes to intergenerational property tax assessments in Prop 19 led to a rush of applications — 8,000 according to the Assessor’s Office — to beat the deadline for those changes.

For the Malibu senior who changed houses soon after Prop 19’s passage, however, the waiting game continues. And for the senior who downsized and would have qualified under the Prop 60 rules, the Assessor’s Office noted that “ [t]hrough the California Assessors’ Association and other stakeholders, there was general agreement to delay [all] processing until the clarifying legislation was passed.”

Benjamin Franklin famously stated that in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes. Perhaps delay can be added to this unhappy list.

The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 2

Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California

Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors to levy taxes for voter-approved Measure E bonds

In 2016, SCV residents passed a bond measure to fund Santa Clarita Community College District projects. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to levy taxes for the payment of Measure E bonds and to direct the Auditor-Controller of the county to place these taxes on the tax roll beginning in the fiscal year of 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Malibu, CA
Government
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September

LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assessors#House Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Assessor S Office
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

Water and Power Officials Outline Outside Watering Guidelines Between September 6 – 20

California has been in a drought for several decades, and as everyone knows, water is essential in sustaining life. At a press conference held at the courtyard of the Burbank Water and Power’s Ron E. Davis Eco Campus on Tuesday, a half-dozen people spoke that included the Metropolitan Water District’s General Manager Adel Hagekhalil, MWD Board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray, MWD Board Director Marsha Ramos, Burbank’s Water and Power General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell, MWD Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki and MWD Resource Specialist Krista Guerrero, about the district’s calling for a 15-day suspension of outdoor watering from September 6 through the 20.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
The Malibu Times

Meet your City Council Candidates on Sat. Sept, 10 hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club

The first City Council Candidates Forum of this election season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 4:30 p.m., at the Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way. This is a free, private, non-partisan event open to all in the Malibu community.  Hosted by the Malibu […] The post Meet your City Council Candidates on Sat. Sept, 10 hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon

Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Editors choice

Happy birthday to these two incredible boys who turned 10 on Aug. 8 and 8 on Aug. 24. You make our world a better place and bring light and laughter to us everyday. Photo taken at Point Dume, Aug. 21 by Hayley Mattson. The post Editors choice appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m

Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
824
Followers
693
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy