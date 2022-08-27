ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Prosecutor declines to charge Boise Police chief Ryan Lee for assault

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No criminal charges will be filed against Boise Police chief Ryan Lee. Idaho State Police says the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office made the final decision. "I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," says Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. "I recommend at this...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman killed grandfather in Idaho shooting

A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name has not yet been released. Caldwell police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The...
CALDWELL, ID
Boise, ID
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work. Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery at his work on the 1600 block of W. Shoreline Drive.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud

A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution. The post Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud appeared first on Local News 8.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police arrest man wielding hatchet after pursuit

A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
