Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Eagles Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback On Monday
The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of bold moves in the 2022 offseason. But with final roster cuts upon them, they have to get rid of a notable quarterback they paid good money for. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The...
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor
The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Big Wide Receiver Trade
The Carolina Panthers have made an interesting addition to their offense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2020 second-round pick entered his second season with considerable hype after scoring five touchdowns as a rookie. However, he got held...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor
The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s new 49ers contract contains 2 interesting clauses
The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo have resolved the quarterback’s contract situation. Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured deal that will keep the quarterback in SF for the season. But his deal contains a few interesting clauses. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outsider.com
552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0