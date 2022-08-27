Ron Rivera reveals what he wants to see from Sam Howell in preseason finale

The Washington Commanders wrap up their 2022 preseason schedule with a trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Saturday night. Quarterback Sam Howell is expected to get some extra playing time in this preseason finale as he’s still battling for the backup quarterback job.

And with the extra reps, it’s a chance for Howell to show what he’s got to head coach Ron Rivera.

Before Saturday’s game, Rivera revealed what the opportunity means for Howell and what he wants to see in terms of these final reps ahead of the regular season. Here is what Rivera said to the Commaders’ official site ahead of the game:

“I’d like to see him continue with his preparation, the way he’s paid attention, and the way he’s getting into things,” “It is probably part of his habits anyway,” Rivera said. “But this will be a good chance for him to kind of show us that he knows how to do it.”

Howell has had one really good game and another okay game in the preseason so far. He’s completed 56% of his passes for 267 yards and has a few rushing touchdowns.

Let’s hope Howell can have a big third preseason game and earn that backup spot.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .