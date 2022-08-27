ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Ron Rivera reveals what he wants to see from Sam Howell in preseason finale

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAIG1_0hY6FL7R00

The Washington Commanders wrap up their 2022 preseason schedule with a trip to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Saturday night. Quarterback Sam Howell is expected to get some extra playing time in this preseason finale as he’s still battling for the backup quarterback job.

And with the extra reps, it’s a chance for Howell to show what he’s got to head coach Ron Rivera.

Before Saturday’s game, Rivera revealed what the opportunity means for Howell and what he wants to see in terms of these final reps ahead of the regular season. Here is what Rivera said to the Commaders’ official site ahead of the game:

“I’d like to see him continue with his preparation, the way he’s paid attention, and the way he’s getting into things,”

“It is probably part of his habits anyway,” Rivera said. “But this will be a good chance for him to kind of show us that he knows how to do it.”

Howell has had one really good game and another okay game in the preseason so far. He’s completed 56% of his passes for 267 yards and has a few rushing touchdowns.

Let’s hope Howell can have a big third preseason game and earn that backup spot.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers have added a new offensive weapon to the arsenal that will be led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, as they have agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. […] The post Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Washington State
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
ClutchPoints

Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick

With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs sign 14 players to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to build out their roster heading into the 2022 season, adding 14 players to their practice squad after trimming down their active roster from 80 players to 53. Here are the players who are back with the Bucs as members of the practice squad:
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears leaped Saints for waiver claim on LB Sterling Weatherford

It isn’t too surprising to see the New Orleans Saints’ interest in adding another linebacker. They only rostered five of them while signing three others to the practice squad, but lost veteran backup Jon Bostic to a reunion with his old Washington Commanders team. So it’s disappointing to see the Saints were unable to snag a player they coveted from Wednesday’s update to the waiver wire. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that they were one of two teams to file a waiver claim for former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Phillips feels ‘really really good’ about trajectory of ACC

The offseason was spent discussing what’s next for college sports as we saw USC and UCLA make the future move to the Big Ten. As we get set for the upcoming college football season, more rumors are swirling that Washington and Oregon are hoping to join the Big Ten as well. One conference that hasn’t made any additions or subtractions (yet) is the ACC. It’s tough to tell the future of the conference but with how things are going, the ACC is going to have to make a move at some point. That doesn’t appear to be soon, though. Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy