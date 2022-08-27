ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storey County, NV

news3lv.com

Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada

Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City. The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

National Pain Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — National Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year. Dr. Denis Patterson with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists joined Fox 11 to talk about ways to manage chronic pain. Watch for more.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada awarded $1 million for worker training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1 million grant has been given to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to provide training for workers looking to move into occupations currently in higher demand. Money for the program comes from the state’s Career Enhancement Program funds. The program will...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
MINDEN, NV
FOX Reno

Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Joe Lombardo campaign office vandalized Wednesday morning

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The campaign office of Republican Nevada Governor candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized Wednesday morning. A twitter account belonging to the Lombardo campaign shared a photo of a broken window from the South Virginia St. Office this afternoon. Our team won't be...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG, other organizations, meet to discuss use of opioid grant money

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and various organizations will meet to discuss the use of more than $5 million in opioid-related grant money. $5.75 million in funding was allocated to the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program announced earlier this year. “This grant...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Aug. 31, 2022, Letters to the Editor

A column in the Aug. 24 R-C urges us to get behind Minden-Tahoe Airport growth and to make it happen sooner than later. This is wrapped in the seeming appeal of a new east side “sports aviation” complex. But the column betrays what may be the real purpose...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Trying to Address Nevada's Opioid Problem

The heat is ON for the first week of September this year. Take it easy and take precautions during the hottest hours each day. The intense heat is in the forecast through the middle of next week. -Jeff. Paranormal evening tours are also available. Wednesday Web Weather. Updated: 12 hours...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

'Get real': Southern Nevada's fall watering restrictions start this week

Amid a historic drought, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents of the fall watering schedule, which starts on Thursday, Sept. 1. Residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days, SNWA said, and only 12 minutes per watering day. The restrictions last through Oct. 31. Watering on Sundays is prohibited.
NEVADA STATE

