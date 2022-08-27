Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Legends Bay Casino opens its doors in Northern Nevada
Spraks, Nev (KSNV) — Legends Bay Casino officially opened its doors last night, making it the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett. “It takes an...
FOX Reno
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
FOX Reno
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
KOLO TV Reno
New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City. The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
FOX Reno
Nonprofit developer set to build 160-unit affordable housing project in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Kansas-based nonprofit developer is set to break ground this week on a 160-unit affordable housing complex in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project, located east of I-580 and south of Highway 50 off Airport Road, will bring 40 units for seniors and 40 units for families in phase 1. Phase 2 will include an additional 80 units.
FOX Reno
National Pain Awareness Month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — National Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year. Dr. Denis Patterson with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists joined Fox 11 to talk about ways to manage chronic pain. Watch for more.
FOX Reno
NV Energy asking customers to conserve electricity during heat wave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is asking its customers to do their part during the upcoming heat wave by conserving electricity. In an email sent Tuesday night, the utility said higher temperatures usually lead to increased A/C usage causing increased power bills. NV Energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada awarded $1 million for worker training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1 million grant has been given to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to provide training for workers looking to move into occupations currently in higher demand. Money for the program comes from the state’s Career Enhancement Program funds. The program will...
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
FOX Reno
Labor Day in Virginia City: Events, activities and annual parade
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Virginia City will be bustling this weekend as locals and tourists ring in Labor Day in the home of Nevada's famed Comstock Lode. Events kick off Saturday with Civil War reenactments, battle trains and a mining drilling context. Festivities will last through the Monday holiday parade downtown and even a heat advisory for western Nevada over the long weekend.
FOX Reno
Joe Lombardo campaign office vandalized Wednesday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The campaign office of Republican Nevada Governor candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized Wednesday morning. A twitter account belonging to the Lombardo campaign shared a photo of a broken window from the South Virginia St. Office this afternoon. Our team won't be...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG, other organizations, meet to discuss use of opioid grant money
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and various organizations will meet to discuss the use of more than $5 million in opioid-related grant money. $5.75 million in funding was allocated to the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program announced earlier this year. “This grant...
These groups are most at risk when the temperatures rise
It's hot out there and many locals will tell you they know how to play it safe. But one local doctor says it's time more valley residents start taking the heat seriously.
Record-Courier
Aug. 31, 2022, Letters to the Editor
A column in the Aug. 24 R-C urges us to get behind Minden-Tahoe Airport growth and to make it happen sooner than later. This is wrapped in the seeming appeal of a new east side “sports aviation” complex. But the column betrays what may be the real purpose...
KOLO TV Reno
Trying to Address Nevada's Opioid Problem
The heat is ON for the first week of September this year. Take it easy and take precautions during the hottest hours each day. The intense heat is in the forecast through the middle of next week. -Jeff. Paranormal evening tours are also available. Wednesday Web Weather. Updated: 12 hours...
knpr
'Get real': Southern Nevada's fall watering restrictions start this week
Amid a historic drought, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents of the fall watering schedule, which starts on Thursday, Sept. 1. Residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days, SNWA said, and only 12 minutes per watering day. The restrictions last through Oct. 31. Watering on Sundays is prohibited.
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
