swark.today
Hempstead County Fair hosts this week’s Community Coffee
Representatives and students from the Hempstead County Fair hosted the Chamber Community Coffee at the Hub this morning, and these proud kiddos got the chance to share with members of the community a preview of their contributions to the big event this week. Twelve-year-old Huck Plyler, who is showing five...
swark.today
Centerwell Home Health cuts ribbon on Hope location this morning
The former Greening Insurance building, at 209 South Main is now the location for a Centerwell Home Health affiliate in a name-change for what had been Kindred at Home. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning just outside the stately orange structure with healthful fruits served and home health professionals on hand in their deep blue scrubs.
swark.today
Hope Downtown Network calls for applications for building improvement grants
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Hope–The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
swark.today
Klipsch Heritage Museum wins $17,775 grant from National Park Service to transform its back yard
August 31, 2022, Hope, Arkansas– The National Park Service (NPS), in partnership with Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA), announced the award of $17, 775.00 in grant money for Klipsch Heritage Museum Association’s Full STEAM Ahead Project. “These grant funds will allow us to completely transform the backyard at...
texarkanafyi.com
$3 Movies in Texarkana on First ‘National Cinema Day’ this September 3
If you’ve visited a movie theater recently you have seen how expensive a trip to the movies can be. Saturday, September 3 will be the first “National Cinema Day” and every movie, every showtime, in all formats will only be three dollars at our Texarkana Cinemark Theaters.
Texarkana About to Get Buff With New Store Opening This Fall
Things are about to get buff in Texarkana! The nationwide retailer Buff City Soap will be opening a new location this fall next door to Target. Right now the store is being transformed and prepped for a fall opening date yet to be determined. A peek through the window. Buff...
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
swark.today
Waunzelle P. Petre
Waunzelle P. Petre passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana
Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
txktoday.com
Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana
Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
KTAL
TTPD holding Active Shooter Training for law enforcement
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to recent tragic events involving school shooters, the Texarkana Texas Police Department is ensuring officers are ready to respond if the need arises. Over the next few weeks, the department is offering Active Shooter Training for local law enforcement. All TTPD officers, many from...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
Texarkana businessman seeks to unseat Mayor Brown
A Texarkana businessman is hoping to unseat incumbent Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown in the upcoming November primary election.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
magnoliareporter.com
Driver dies in Sevier County rollover
Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KTBS
Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody. Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on...
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
