Hempstead County, AR

swark.today

Hempstead County Fair hosts this week’s Community Coffee

Representatives and students from the Hempstead County Fair hosted the Chamber Community Coffee at the Hub this morning, and these proud kiddos got the chance to share with members of the community a preview of their contributions to the big event this week. Twelve-year-old Huck Plyler, who is showing five...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Centerwell Home Health cuts ribbon on Hope location this morning

The former Greening Insurance building, at 209 South Main is now the location for a Centerwell Home Health affiliate in a name-change for what had been Kindred at Home. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning just outside the stately orange structure with healthful fruits served and home health professionals on hand in their deep blue scrubs.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope Downtown Network calls for applications for building improvement grants

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Hope–The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
HOPE, AR
County
Hempstead County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
swark.today

Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors

Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Waunzelle P. Petre

Waunzelle P. Petre passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Eagle 106.3

One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana

Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana

Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

TTPD holding Active Shooter Training for law enforcement

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to recent tragic events involving school shooters, the Texarkana Texas Police Department is ensuring officers are ready to respond if the need arises. Over the next few weeks, the department is offering Active Shooter Training for local law enforcement. All TTPD officers, many from...
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSLA

Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.

BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification

UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Driver dies in Sevier County rollover

Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KLTV

Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody. Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.

