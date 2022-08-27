ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Missing Person#Police#Westview Drive
Click2Houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on collision on Katy Freeway at West Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes on the Katy Freeway at West Loop have reopened after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports of a wrong-way driver on the Katy Freeway at about 1:11 a.m. Police said the driver caused a head-on collision and one person was killed in the crash.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon. It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted. No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy