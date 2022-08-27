Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County, deputies say
LIBERTY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot to death on the side of a road in Liberty County Sunday morning. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 around 8:29 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
Click2Houston.com
Man who was shot looks for help at gas station in west Houston, dies at hospital: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a man who died after looking for help at a gas station in west Houston Sunday, police said. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an oil-changing business located in the 1400 block of Wilcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old charged with murder after police chase ends in crash; innocent driver killed
PASADENA, Texas – An innocent driver was killed in a crash following a more than 16-mile high-speed police chase that started in Webster and ended in Pasadena on Sunday morning, according to the Webster Police Department. Officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
Concert attendee shot, killed in parking lot near Arena Theatre in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and concert attendee was fatally shot in a parking lot near Arena Theatre in southwest Houston Sunday. It happened at 7326 Southwest Fwy around 11:40 p.m. When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they located...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Bond denied for man accused of killing 2 people, injuring 1 because he thought they practiced witchcraft, judge says
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring another person in northwest Houston Saturday morning has been charged with capital murder, authorities said. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, declined to appear in court. A judge denied the suspect’s bond, saying that the suspect could still be...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of robbing at least 12 taco trucks at gunpoint in north Houston has been arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbing several taco trucks at gunpoint was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 13, around 10:30 a.m., employees working at a food truck, located...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Click2Houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on collision on Katy Freeway at West Loop, HPD says
HOUSTON – Multiple lanes on the Katy Freeway at West Loop have reopened after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports of a wrong-way driver on the Katy Freeway at about 1:11 a.m. Police said the driver caused a head-on collision and one person was killed in the crash.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man who fled to Mexico after deadly 2016 shooting extradited back to Harris County, charged with murder: HPD
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man back in 2016 has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Jose A Rios, 25, has now been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Michael Yates. On July 10, 2016, investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect killed by US Marshals task force members in shooting at apartment complex near NRG Stadium: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed Friday morning by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 8:25 a.m. at the complex, located in the 1800 block of El...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Gulf Freeway northbound shut down at Howard Drive due to fatal crash
HOUSTON – Drivers headed toward downtown may need to find an alternate route as all mainlanes on Gulf Freeway northbound near Howard Drive are shut down due to a fatal crash. According to Houston Transtar, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department said...
Click2Houston.com
2 dead, 2 injured in crash outside fast-food restaurant in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas – La Marque police say speeding on a rain-slick road led to a crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 at the Jack in the Box on FM 1765. Sgt. Richard Hernandez said the driver of a pick-up truck and a passenger...
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston
Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon. It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted. No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid...
Comments / 0