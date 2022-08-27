ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency over expected river flooding

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared a state of emergency on Saturday for areas of the state affected by river flooding.

“I encourage individuals in the flood zones to be cautious, take appropriate precautions, and evacuate if necessary,” Reeves wrote in the declaration.

While some flooding has occurred, more is expected to occur this week, though earlier than originally predicted.

Reeves said that the Pearl River, located in central Mississippi near other flooding, “is expected to crest on Monday … at 36 feet.”

“The time is now to start making preparations to protect you and your family,” wrote Reeves.

The governor said that his emergency declaration would allow state agencies, including the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), to assist with the flooding and its aftermath.

MEMA and the Reeves administration have worked together to deploy sandbags and prepare search and rescue teams, according to the emergency announcement.

Reeves added that MEMA is continually monitoring flood levels using drones and other instruments.

Floods swept across the Southwestern U.S. last week as the National Weather Service warned of a potential tropical cyclone.

Similar trends of unstable weather have appeared in other areas of the country and throughout Mississippi.

Sherry C
4d ago

Here we go again. A state where they WILL FORCE YOU TO GIVE BIRTH, but can't provide infostructure so you won't drown!

losing ground
3d ago

I know one thing and that is MS will be criticising the Biden administration while beg for federal assistance and welfare! Once they get it, they will go back to blasting federal spending!

BluntBunny
4d ago

its going to get worse. earth shifted 90°NE all that water from glaciers melting/broke off caused sea levels to rise, and all the plagues, viruses,bac.. and earthquakes rubbing tectonic plates can cause friction, and what does that cause.. fires, from beneath ground. Be aware and prepare.

