Read full article on original website
Pjc
4d ago
He’s not the only one that lost a loved one. Quit treating him like he’s a king.!!! After all EVERYTHING that Patrick, your son, did was wrong. Sorry for you loss. Let’s move on!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Ex-Forest Hills teacher pleads no contest to molestation case
A former Forest Hills middle school teacher who was accused of groping two students has entered a plea.
Wife reported domestic violence twice in months before Portage murder-suicide, records say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Police responded twice in two weeks earlier this year to reports of domestic violence by the husband who died this week in a suspected murder-suicide. Henry Lee Bates Jr., 39, his wife, Brianna Bates, 31, and their daughter, Zenzia Bates, 6, were found dead late Tuesday, Aug. 30, at an apartment on East Milham Avenue near South Sprinkle Road in Portage.
Slain Grand Rapids area mother of five ‘adored her kids,’ aunt says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When Mollie Schmidt’s father came to her Grand Rapids area home more than a week ago for a visit, she wasn’t there. But he found a note on her desk. It showed a hand drawn heart and smiley face, reminding Schmidt of her daughter’s upcoming first day of kindergarten. She planned to celebrate the day with her.
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis granted new attorney to appeal his murder convictions
MUSKEGON, MI – After questioning his attorney’s abilities, serial killer Jeffrey Willis is getting new counsel to fight his two murder convictions. A Muskegon County judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that the attorney previously representing Willis in the appeals process can withdraw from the case. Willis appeared in a...
Body of missing Kent County woman found
KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing Plainfield Township has been found in Wyoming, a family member said. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, a mother of five, was last seen Aug. 21 leaving her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road. She told her children she was going to work but never returned.
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
Kent County woman found shot to death in Wyoming man’s apartment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Wyoming man is described as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting death of a Kent County woman, whose body was found in his apartment. Wyoming police said they are looking for 44-year-old Yenly Garcia. The body of Mollie Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalamazoo County man sentenced to prison for bank robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Parchment man was sentenced to prison after he robbed a Kalamazoo bank. Matthew Allen Main, 35, was sentenced Aug. 29 to nearly six years in federal prison for one count of bank robbery by force or violence in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. A second count was dismissed.
Toy gun on Ionia bus proves to be test of protocols
According to an email sent to parents in Ionia Public Schools, a toy gun was found on a school bus Tuesday morning.
Sheriff: Body of missing Coopersville man believed to be found in drainpipe
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says construction workers found a man's body Wednesday morning in a storm sewer drainpipe. Investigators believe the body could belong to a missing Coopersville man.
Police seek missing Kent County woman, 33, whose children were left behind
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township woman. Mollie Schmidt, whose maiden name is O’Meara, was last seen Aug. 21 at her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
Western Michigan student killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as outgoing, artistic
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kaylee Gansberg was a shining star, whose bright light always showed through, her friends and family said. Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, Illinois, was hit by a suspected drunk driver around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. She died from her injuries around noon, Sunday, Aug. 28, police said.
Man accused in woman’s 1996 Grand rapids area killing held on $1 million bond
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge set a $1 million bond for a 64-year-old man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in 1996 -- a death that police once investigated as potentially being linked to nine other killings. Garry Dean Artman was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29 on charges of open...
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Watch Video: Woman Abandons Newborn Kittens At Muskegon Car Wash
Surveillance video captures a woman abandoning kittens at a Muskegon car wash. You can see the video here. The Grand Bay Car Wash in Muskegon Township surveillance camera captured a woman dropping off four newborn kittens and then driving away. You can see in the photo above the woman holding...
6-year-old and two adults dead in apparent murder-suicide in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – Three people, including a 6-year-old, were killed Tuesday, Aug. 30, in an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment. Their names have not been released. Police said the deceased included a man and woman in her 30s and the child. Portage police responded around 9:15 p.m. to an...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 5