Raider Walk returns for 2022-23 TTU football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release)— The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.


LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will bring back the Raider Walk prior to every home game at Jones AT&T Stadium this season as the football program will debut an improved route under new head coach Joey McGuire.

Fans can greet the Red Raiders roughly two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff each Saturday as Texas Tech will unload the team buses immediately south of the Sports Performance Center and walk north down Drive of Champions Avenue to the home tunnel.

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech spirit squads will be on hand each week to cheer on the Red Raiders as they begin pregame preparations. Fans are asked to line the streets prior to the team arrival and then enjoy other pregame entertainment such as Raider Alley presented by Bud Light, which is located in the Engineering Key not far from where the Red Raiders will unload.

Texas Tech will announce the exact time to expect the Red Raiders each week via its social media channels. Kickoff times are announced either on a 10-day or six-day window prior to each game as part of the Big 12 television agreement with partners FOX and ESPN.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to arrive at Jones AT&T Stadium around 4:45 p.m. next Saturday when Texas Tech opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 against Murray State. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. kickoff by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting www.TexasTech.com .

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)

