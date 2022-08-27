PERU - The Peru State Volleyball team shocked nationally ranked Grand View in five sets Tuesday. The Bobcats got their first win of the season, but are 1-0 in the conference. The Vikings won the first set and jumped to a 8 to 4 lead in the second, before Peru State punched back with a 7-1 run to take the lead on go on to win 25 to 19.

PERU, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO