Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
alachuachronicle.com
New Head Start center opens in southwest Alachua County, providing quality early learning services to residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The newest Episcopal Children’s Services Head Start Child Care Partner (CCP) center opened its doors yesterday to the residents of Newberry, Florida. I Rise Performing Kids Academy is now enrolling for Head Start services for children and families in Southwest Alachua County. I Rise Performing...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
WCJB
UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Torrential downpour over the weekend overwhelmed three drains on the roof of building one at Bradford Middle School. Building one houses around 20 classrooms and the front office. One school district official says just the one building on the BMS campus was flooded, however, some other...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about art walks, gator games, and first experiences!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends at WIND-FM.
floridasportsman.com
"I ain't blame the police"
"Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers. Gainesville sure has changed a lot in 7 years. For 15 years every one of my kids lived off 34th at one time or another.
WCJB
Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
alachuachronicle.com
County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
WCJB
New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
WCJB
‘Woofstock’ is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month. This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot...
WCJB
UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country. Researchers from the UF transportation...
alachuachronicle.com
Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights miniature therapy horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny horses bring love to families at the Ronald McDonald Home and have been for 17 years. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about miniature therapy horses.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000. The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers. This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion,...
WCJB
Stephen C. O’Connell Center will hold an all-sports pep rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an all-sports pep rally on Tuesday prior to the Gator volleyball match against Stanford. The event will start at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. This is to teach Florida traditions to students, and it is presented...
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua County
Keeper and Pilot hoping for some fun, or at least some treats.Michele Sharpe. Just thinking of my two dogs Pilot and Keeper makes me happy, and that happiness is multiplied when I see their dog-joy in frolicking outdoors. Wanting more dog-joy in my life (without a lifetime commitment) was one reason I applied to foster dogs through the Humane Society of North Central Florida last year. Fostering has expanded our frolicking to new areas, like dog parks.
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in Florida Gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships. In 2006 the University of Florida accomplished a feat no other has done, by winning championships in both men’s football and men’s basketball in the same season.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
alachuacounty.us
Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks Sports Fields Closed
Due to heavy rainfall and additional projected rainfall this weekend, the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department is closing all sports fields at Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks now (August 29, 2022) until Monday, September 5 to protect the turf from damage. For more information, contact the Alachua County...
