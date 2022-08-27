ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about art walks, gator games, and first experiences!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends at WIND-FM.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridasportsman.com

"I ain't blame the police"

"Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers. Gainesville sure has changed a lot in 7 years. For 15 years every one of my kids lived off 34th at one time or another.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘Woofstock’ is coming to the Ocala Downtown Market

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Woofstock is a free family event, with 30+ vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. The Ocala Downtown Market is every Saturday, but Lynn Kallay-Brown, hosts special events the last Wednesday of each month. This month the party theme is Woofstock, where there will be a lot...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF researchers install sensors to study pedestrian safety tech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and drivers on the University of Florida campus are part of an experiment aimed at making the roads safer for pedestrians. If the “living lab” is successful, it could provide a roadmap to improving safety across the country. Researchers from the UF transportation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school

ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
ALACHUA, FL
Michele Sharpe

Taking a Dog Break in Alachua County

Keeper and Pilot hoping for some fun, or at least some treats.Michele Sharpe. Just thinking of my two dogs Pilot and Keeper makes me happy, and that happiness is multiplied when I see their dog-joy in frolicking outdoors. Wanting more dog-joy in my life (without a lifetime commitment) was one reason I applied to foster dogs through the Humane Society of North Central Florida last year. Fostering has expanded our frolicking to new areas, like dog parks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Florida Storm series painting of the championship gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a painting depicting two gators in Florida Gator jerseys congratulating one another on winning their respective championships. In 2006 the University of Florida accomplished a feat no other has done, by winning championships in both men’s football and men’s basketball in the same season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuacounty.us

Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks Sports Fields Closed

Due to heavy rainfall and additional projected rainfall this weekend, the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department is closing all sports fields at Jonesville and Veterans Memorial Parks now (August 29, 2022) until Monday, September 5 to protect the turf from damage. For more information, contact the Alachua County...
ALACHUA, FL

