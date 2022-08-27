Keeper and Pilot hoping for some fun, or at least some treats.Michele Sharpe. Just thinking of my two dogs Pilot and Keeper makes me happy, and that happiness is multiplied when I see their dog-joy in frolicking outdoors. Wanting more dog-joy in my life (without a lifetime commitment) was one reason I applied to foster dogs through the Humane Society of North Central Florida last year. Fostering has expanded our frolicking to new areas, like dog parks.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO