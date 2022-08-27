ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Car crash leaves a person dead in Lake City

One person died on the scene after a single car crash in Lake City on Sunday, according to the Lake City Police Department. LCPD says the car crash happened at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue around 5:51 am. Officials said the car hit a concrete pole which brought down the traffic lights causing a traffic delay at the intersection.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
mycbs4.com

Teen shot in the head in Lake City

Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for attacking man outside gas station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Melissa Lynn Armer, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief under $1,000 after a man said she attacked him in the parking lot of an Archer Road gas station. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call from 3960 SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman charged with sending death threats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiffany Denise Perry, 33, was arrested late last night and charged with sending a written threat to injure or kill. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Perry had been sending her threatening messages on Snapchat for about four months; the victim said she thought Perry was sending her the messages because Perry thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend, but the victim said she had no intention of doing that.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night. Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.
LAKE CITY, FL

