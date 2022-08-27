Read full article on original website
WCJB
White Hills man arrested after police find meth in his vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leonard Mullins, 48, Tuesday morning. Deputies pulled over Mullins after seeing an expired Tennessee license plate on US-129 in O’Brien. After coming to a stop, Mullins immediately opened the driver’s side door and went through the center console.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
mycbs4.com
Car crash leaves a person dead in Lake City
One person died on the scene after a single car crash in Lake City on Sunday, according to the Lake City Police Department. LCPD says the car crash happened at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue around 5:51 am. Officials said the car hit a concrete pole which brought down the traffic lights causing a traffic delay at the intersection.
WCJB
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road. Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.
mycbs4.com
Teen shot in the head in Lake City
Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for throwing rock at passing car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Allen Dunson, 41, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was in his SUV, stopped in traffic at the intersection of SW Archer Road...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for attacking man outside gas station
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Melissa Lynn Armer, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief under $1,000 after a man said she attacked him in the parking lot of an Archer Road gas station. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call from 3960 SW...
Panhandling crackdown in Lake City with new pedestrian safety ordinance
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lake City Police Department issued a new pedestrian safety ordinance aimed at dealing with safety issues between pedestrians and vehicles, especially on arterial roadways LCPD Sergeant Mike Lee said via press release. The ordinance arrives on the heels of a traffic safety...
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
First Coast News
Have you seen this man? The Clay County Sheriff's Office suspects him in a burglary
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the man pictured. He is a person of interest in a burglary at the 76 Gas Station on 364 Blanding Boulevard on July 26 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The man is wanted for questioning.
‘It’s devastating’: Local business owners looking for theft suspect, say nearly 10K was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local business owners are doing their own detective work to help find their stolen mobile business trailer. STORY: UF Health announces it is working with patients after small data breach. The Greenhouse Bar is a plant shop on wheels that also sells other items, and new...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman charged with sending death threats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiffany Denise Perry, 33, was arrested late last night and charged with sending a written threat to injure or kill. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Perry had been sending her threatening messages on Snapchat for about four months; the victim said she thought Perry was sending her the messages because Perry thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend, but the victim said she had no intention of doing that.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
Parent who prompted Mayport Elementary lockdown was mad he could not get both kids into Extended Day
Action News Jax is learning new details of what led up to Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School being placed on lockdown Monday morning after a parent reportedly made threats against the school. The parent was upset because he was trying to get his two children who attend the school into...
WCJB
No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night. Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.
Police: Man in critical condition after North Jacksonville shooting
Officers arrived at 15000 Tisons Bluff Road around 3 a.m. to find a man in his 40's with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
