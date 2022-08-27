News/Energy & Environment

Related
How the IRA can supercharge local climate action and strengthen communities
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the most ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history, was signed into law last month. Not only will it help advance critical climate action, it will also bring huge opportunities right to the doorsteps of Americans across the country. This new law offers a plethora of...
US should look to Europe before changing online marketing rules
An immense amount of ink has been spilled recently about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) from both sides of the aisle. Aimed at eliminating the alleged competitive edge that comes with “self-preferencing,” it would apply only to the largest online platform companies in the economy. This would mean that companies such as Google and Amazon could not feature their own in-house products over those of a competitor.
Congress has at last responded to the climate crisis — now the action moves to the states
For state officials, opportunity has been knocking for years. Now it’s banging on their doors. This is the opportunity to become leaders in the clean energy economy and reap its many benefits — whether it’s building innovative industries around clean technology and sustainable business, launching legions of well-paying jobs, improving air quality and public health or bringing energy cost-savings to businesses and households alike.
