wtae.com
Charges filed after animals are found in terrible conditions in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against two people after a search of a home in Summit Township, Butler County, uncovered 10 German Shepherds and three cats living in terrible conditions. State police said a search warrant was executed at a home on Saxonburg Road in Summit...
wtae.com
Companies responsible for 2021 California oil spill to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. Video above: Drone Footage Shows Oil-Slicked...
wtae.com
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
wtae.com
$603,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle in Mt. Lebanon
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Someone who bought a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at a Giant Eagle grocery store hit the jackpot for over $600,000. A winning Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Cochran Road, lottery officials said. The ticket matched all five balls...
