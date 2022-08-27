Read full article on original website
Tearful reunion: Iowa woman thanks deputies who saved her life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many of us have strolled to the mailbox, to find a piece of mail demanding we report for jury duty. Charlotte Wood got that piece of mail for the first time earlier this August. On Monday, she walked into the Polk County criminal court building...
Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
Companies responsible for 2021 California oil spill to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. Video above: Drone Footage Shows Oil-Slicked...
Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
Chances for rain return in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're starting off the day dry and cloudy. Some rain has been building into eastern Nebraska that could bleed over in isolated pockets into the western portion of the state. It won't amount to much for us today but we will eventually have some chances Friday and Saturday.
Iowa National Guard concerned about recruitment numbers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The workforce shortage is hitting Iowa's military. The Iowa National Guard said it's concerned about dwindling recruitment numbers, KGAN reports. Right now, the Army National Guard is fully staffed, but the Air National Guard is operating at about 98 percent capacity. There is concern that...
Hotter next couple of days
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure remains in the Midwest late today, but is now drifting off to our east. This means some warmer air ahead now that southerly airflow is coming in behind that high. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, thanks to the leftover moisture blowing off of some storms out in Nebraska today. Those clouds will likely be around tomorrow as well, so it'll be filtered sunshine for Thursday. Temperatures will climb up to the upper 80s/near 90°.
Iowans come together to help fight hunger
DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers with Meals from the Heartland hope to pack 4 million meals over the next four days, starting Wednesday, as part of their annual hunger fight. For the first time in three years, volunteers will be helping in person at the Iowa Events Center. About 4,000 volunteers are expected to help out between now and Saturday.
