Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J Lynch
Related
NBC Sports
Phillies trade for reliever Nittoli, expected to add him to bullpen Friday
PHOENIX — The Phillies' search for stretch-drive bullpen depth has led them to Vinny Nittoli. The team acquired the right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays in a minor-league trade Wednesday. The Phils sent minor-league catcher Karl Ellison to the Jays to complete the deal. The major league trade deadline passed on Aug. 2, but teams are still allowed to make minor-league deals. Both Nittoli and Ellison are on minor-league contracts.
NBC Sports
Report: Austin Davis finds new team after Red Sox DFA
Left-handed reliever Austin Davis reportedly has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Davis was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. He was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Monday. The Red Sox originally acquired...
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
NBC Sports
Crawford's ejection vs. Padres 'laughable,' wife Jalynne claims
Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game at Oracle Park against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne. The Giants' shortstop was thrown out of the game after expressing his displeasure on the field between innings with third base umpire Ryan Blakney, who rang him up on a borderline check-swing call in the bottom of the second inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
White Sox manager La Russa out indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
NBC Sports
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent, now
I’ve said it before. Hopefully, I won’t say it again. Other than right now. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire an agent. Not just any agent. A good agent. Someone who will know how to get Jackson the contract he wants. Someone who will, if the agent can’t get Jackson the contract he wants, give him the advice he needs regarding whether to accept or reject the bottom-line best offer the Ravens make. Whatever the Ravens put on the table, is it better to take it or to play for $23 million in 2022, with no guarantees for 2023?
NBC Sports
Lance fired up to share QB room with Jimmy G, Purdy
At last, Trey Lance has spoken. When the 49ers’ 53-man roster officially was released on Tuesday, it included three players at the quarterback position: Lance, rookie Brock Purdy and yes, Jimmy Garoppolo. While the offseason drama in Santa Clara had the rest of the world pin Lance and Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
NBC Sports
49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags
The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance. The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Rapoport: Jimmy to Seattle surprising 'under any circumstances'
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly “very interested” in acquiring 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t see it happening. During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Monday, the insider said Garoppolo in a Seahawks jersey would be shocking for several reasons.
NBC Sports
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
Crawford ejected after rare emotional display vs. Padres
SAN FRANCISCO -- In good times and bad, Brandon Crawford has never shown much emotion on the baseball field. But he couldn't hide his displeasure after the second inning Wednesday afternoon, and a quick trigger by third base umpire Ryan Blakney ended Crawford's day after just a few minutes. Crawford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Sherman offers great car comparison for Lance-Garoppolo situation
After an entire offseason of speculation regarding the future of Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers held onto the veteran quarterback, who agreed to a pay cut on Monday to remain in San Francisco. There's been plenty of reaction regarding the 49ers keeping the veteran quarterback despite announcing Trey Lance as the...
Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez gets 85-game suspension for violating MLB violence policy
Carlos Martinez, a free agent who played nine seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, suspended for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.
MLB・
NBC Sports
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
Comments / 0