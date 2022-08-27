ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Editorial: Air conditioning in schools

A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
BALTIMORE, MD
Low humidity but still hot with temps near 90 for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mostly sunny and hot again with temps in the high 80's, but with lower humidity. This weather will continue through the weekend as we will see the clouds as well as the humidity increase. This will lead to an isolated thunderstorm possible for...
MARYLAND STATE
Lower humidity plus slight breeze equals comfortable day for Maryland

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny with less humidity as temps will be in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. The rest of the week looks like more of the same with mostly sunny conditions and temps in the mid to upper 80's. The clouds return on Sunday and will bring a chance of showers that evening as well as for Labor Day Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
High heat in the 90's for Maryland, evening storms possible

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hot and humid today with temps in the mid 90's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for this evening. These storms could bring heavy winds with isolated damaged. It will clear up for the rest of the week as the humidity drops and...
MARYLAND STATE

