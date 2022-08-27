Read full article on original website
2 arrested after leading police in chase Wednesday morning in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen […]
Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
ABC 33/40 News
16-year-old shot to death in Shelby County
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road in Leeds at approximately 6:19 p.m. Wednesday night. When deputies responded, one person was dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the incident as a homicide. There...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested on theft, burglary charges after being detained by resident in Boaz
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Boaz man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after multiple break-ins on Saturday, August 20. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Vaughn Smith was charged with two counts of third degree burglary, two counts of fourth degree Theft of Property, Attempted Theft of Property, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and third degree Criminal Mischief.
WAFF
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect taken into custody after person shot, killed in Gate City
The Birmingham Police Department said one person was taken into custody Wednesday night after a shooting which left a man dead in the Gate City community. East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South on reports of a shot spotter alert. Before arriving, officers were informed of a person shot at the scene.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 1st
Jessie Ingram, age 42 of Centre – OPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Sarah Bates, age 38 of Cedar Bluff – Burglary 3rd Degree;. Brian Johnson, age 34 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/No Plainly Visible Tag;. Lisa Tyler, age 44 of Cedar Bluff – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Zachary Rowe,...
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
wvtm13.com
Teenager dead in Leeds area shooting
LEEDS, Ala. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Leeds area shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road. The boy died at the scene. Deputies are investigating...
WDEF
Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
Package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in it stopped by postal inspectors
A DeKalb County man was arrested after a package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine inside was stopped by postal inspectors.
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Log Truck Wreck on Highway 9 / Cedar Bluff Road
The Cherokee County Coroner has released the name of the log truck driver killed in an accident taking place in Centre, at around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Coroner Paul McDonald said Marvin David Patterson, age 59 from the Piedmont area was pronounced dead at the scene, after apparently suffering a fatal cardiac medical event, which led to the vehicle leaving the road – then colliding with two utility poles, before coming to rest on its side.
ABC 33/40 News
Two police officers injured after high-speed chase in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two officers with the Birmingham Police Department were injured after high-speed chase led to a foot pursuit Monday afternoon. Police said the chase began around 5:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Graymont Avenue after a vehicle being sought by police was spotted. The chase...
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 30th
Michelle Maxwell, age 49 of Henagar -UPOCS, UPODP (x2) and UPOM 2;. Richard Neese, age 37 of Piedmont – DUI/Alcohol;. Melissa Reese, age 38 of Centre – DV 3rd/Menacing;. Timothy Stephens, age 30 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Making a False Report;. and. Joshua Ellison,...
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Sunday
Three people were arrested on drug charges Sunday in Cherokee County. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville; Taz Cox, 28 of Centre; and Melissa Thornberry, age 44 of Leesburg were all taken into custody and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
