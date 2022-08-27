East Carolina takes care of Norfolk State in three

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors for her efforts over the three matches, finishing with two double-doubles, 42 kills (4.20 per set), 29 digs (2.90 per set) and a .371 hitting percentage.

ECU produced its highest team-hitting percentage of the young campaign, ending up at .308 on the strength of 43 kills. The Pirates also turned it on at the net in the third set, recording six of their 11 total blocks. East Carolina doubled up the visitors 6-3 in service aces while the squads were even at 39 digs apiece.

Alderete was solid all day long, tallying a double-double of 15 kills and 13 digs while hitting a stout .429. Kellyn Trowse added nine kills of her own while Julianna Askew notched 21 assists and two service aces. Shaylynn Hall and Brittany Wood also teamed up to record six and five blocks, respectively.

Carla Hernandez paced the Spartans with 12 kills and Nicole Rodriguez matched Alderete for match-high honors with 13 digs.

Norfolk State came out feistily, pulling out to a 15-13 advantage in the opening set thanks to consecutive Pirate attacking errors. ECU began to settle in, utilizing a combo block by Alderete and Kianie Cummings to spark a 7-3 run that propelled the Purple and Gold ahead by a pair at 20-18. The Spartans were able to forge a deadlock at 21, but a nice serving run by Trowse allowed East Carolina to capture the final four points of the frame.

The second stanza was more of the same as the teams battled to a 13-13 stalemate. A Norfolk State service error and Alderete kill afforded the Pirates a 15-13 edge at the media timeout, but again, the Spartans were able to rally and knot things up at 19. Another strong stretch of service, this time by Askew, saw ECU pull away and win the set by five.

East Carolina left little doubt in the third, pulling out to a 12-7 lead on the back of two-straight kills by Hall. Norfolk State never threatened again as the Pirate block got going and let the Pirates see the match out.

Up Next: ECU makes its first road trip of the season, traveling over to Durham for the Duke Invitational. The Pirates open tournament play in Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday at 10 a.m. with a match against Northeastern.

