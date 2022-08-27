Read full article on original website
Muskogee High School to debut new stadium at season opener
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools will debut its new football stadium at the season home opener Sept. 2, according to the MPS director of communications. The new stadium was project from the 2019 Bond Issue and part of the Rougher Village complex, which includes the indoor field house and the basketball arena slated to open later this year.
Cimarron Turnpike goes cashless ahead of OSU football opener
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State fans know the traffic trouble of getting from Tulsa to Stillwater. Whether running the football or paying tolls, it’s all about finding an open lane. But the first gameday commute of the football season should go a little smoother. The Oklahoma Turnpike...
Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit
TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
Man's mission to help people will not end with tragic death near Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While Grady Lambert's run across America to support healthcare workers came to a tragic end in Amarillo, his mission to help people will not end with his death. Grady was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on FM 2575, just east of the city limits.
Guten now unopposed in November race for Oklahoma's 14th judicial district
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The district judge race in Oklahoma's 14th judicial district is over following Attorney R. Kyle Alderson's withdrawal. Alderson withdrew his name as a candidate from the Oklahoma State Election Board on Friday, August 26. Alderson then called Judge Guten to concede the race and offered...
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
River Parks to host tire clean up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
Could trespassing penalties help reduce Tulsa's homeless presence?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They've been in business for over 70 years, Saied Music Company, the one-stop shop for all things music in Tulsa, and right next door to its Yale location is a defunct bank where some homeless now reside. "The entire city should be concerned with this,"...
1 dead following crash caused by speeding in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One 45-year-old man is dead following a crash in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Timothy Taylor from Lancaster, Texas was driving a 2013 Freightliner northbound on US-259 at Hair Pin Curves. The vehicle was speeding when it departed the road to the right...
Broken Arrow parent wants change in yearbook photo policy
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Whether or not to part your hair in the middle used to be the most difficult decision when it came to yearbook pictures. Not anymore. "I was shocked, I was so, I didn’t even believe it at first, I made my husband read it over, I was like, this can’t be right, but it was," said Chloe Van Winkle.
City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
33-year-old woman dead after Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 33-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on OK-100 near 990 Road just north of Gore. Meghan Lane from Gore was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lane...
Sand Springs students disciplined after racial incidents
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KTUL) — "Our desire is for all of our students to feel valued," said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee. But to make that desire a reality, Sand Springs has some work to do. Last week, outrage after a disturbing Snapchat was circulated. "Something about a $2,000...
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Broken Arrow man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Mundine. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants, and gray socks. He was seen near East Omaha Street and County Line Road around 2 p.m. If you spot...
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot last day of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —Sunshine is back for another day, with high temperatures in the low 90s. We do have an Ozone Alert for today, due to the light wind. If you have respiratory issues, take extra precautions when heading out. There is a slight chance of rain for our...
City of Tulsa Labor Day closings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced closures and some limited city services on Labor Day. The city says public safety and critical operations will operate as normal. If residents have a water or sewer problem, they should call the 24-hour emergency numbers. Trash and recycling will...
Claremore police mourning death of former officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
Tulsa named as a finalist for FEMA grant money that would help prevent flooding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
