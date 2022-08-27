ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Muskogee High School to debut new stadium at season opener

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools will debut its new football stadium at the season home opener Sept. 2, according to the MPS director of communications. The new stadium was project from the 2019 Bond Issue and part of the Rougher Village complex, which includes the indoor field house and the basketball arena slated to open later this year.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Cimarron Turnpike goes cashless ahead of OSU football opener

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State fans know the traffic trouble of getting from Tulsa to Stillwater. Whether running the football or paying tolls, it’s all about finding an open lane. But the first gameday commute of the football season should go a little smoother. The Oklahoma Turnpike...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit

TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

River Parks to host tire clean up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Could trespassing penalties help reduce Tulsa's homeless presence?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They've been in business for over 70 years, Saied Music Company, the one-stop shop for all things music in Tulsa, and right next door to its Yale location is a defunct bank where some homeless now reside. "The entire city should be concerned with this,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Broken Arrow man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Mundine. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants, and gray socks. He was seen near East Omaha Street and County Line Road around 2 p.m. If you spot...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

1 dead following crash caused by speeding in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One 45-year-old man is dead following a crash in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Timothy Taylor from Lancaster, Texas was driving a 2013 Freightliner northbound on US-259 at Hair Pin Curves. The vehicle was speeding when it departed the road to the right...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

33-year-old woman dead after Sequoyah County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 33-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on OK-100 near 990 Road just north of Gore. Meghan Lane from Gore was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lane...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Claremore police mourning death of former officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban extended until Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extending of the burn ban for a period that is not to exceed seven days. With most of Tulsa County still in severe drought conditions, area officials determined it appropriate to continue the ban. Even with forecasted rains, the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow parent wants change in yearbook photo policy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Whether or not to part your hair in the middle used to be the most difficult decision when it came to yearbook pictures. Not anymore. "I was shocked, I was so, I didn’t even believe it at first, I made my husband read it over, I was like, this can’t be right, but it was," said Chloe Van Winkle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs students disciplined after racial incidents

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KTUL) — "Our desire is for all of our students to feel valued," said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee. But to make that desire a reality, Sand Springs has some work to do. Last week, outrage after a disturbing Snapchat was circulated. "Something about a $2,000...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa named as a finalist for FEMA grant money that would help prevent flooding

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
STILLWATER, OK

