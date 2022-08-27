TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO