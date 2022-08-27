Read full article on original website
KTUL
Muskogee High School to debut new stadium at season opener
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Public Schools will debut its new football stadium at the season home opener Sept. 2, according to the MPS director of communications. The new stadium was project from the 2019 Bond Issue and part of the Rougher Village complex, which includes the indoor field house and the basketball arena slated to open later this year.
KTUL
Cimarron Turnpike goes cashless ahead of OSU football opener
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State fans know the traffic trouble of getting from Tulsa to Stillwater. Whether running the football or paying tolls, it’s all about finding an open lane. But the first gameday commute of the football season should go a little smoother. The Oklahoma Turnpike...
KTUL
Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit
TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
KTUL
Man's mission to help people will not end with tragic death near Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While Grady Lambert's run across America to support healthcare workers came to a tragic end in Amarillo, his mission to help people will not end with his death. Grady was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on FM 2575, just east of the city limits.
KTUL
River Parks to host tire clean up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
KTUL
Could trespassing penalties help reduce Tulsa's homeless presence?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They've been in business for over 70 years, Saied Music Company, the one-stop shop for all things music in Tulsa, and right next door to its Yale location is a defunct bank where some homeless now reside. "The entire city should be concerned with this,"...
KTUL
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Broken Arrow man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Mundine. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants, and gray socks. He was seen near East Omaha Street and County Line Road around 2 p.m. If you spot...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskin tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of National Holiday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Hoskin says he is on the mend at home and is thankful to be vaccinated and boosted. The Cherokee National Holiday celebrations begin Thursday morning and last through...
KTUL
1 dead following crash caused by speeding in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One 45-year-old man is dead following a crash in LeFlore County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Timothy Taylor from Lancaster, Texas was driving a 2013 Freightliner northbound on US-259 at Hair Pin Curves. The vehicle was speeding when it departed the road to the right...
KTUL
33-year-old woman dead after Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 33-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on OK-100 near 990 Road just north of Gore. Meghan Lane from Gore was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lane...
KTUL
City of Tulsa Development Services announces new building code updates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa Development Services has announced new building code updates. They have adopted building codes for year edition 2018 and will also update the National Electric Code to year edition 2017. The state of Oklahoma recently adopted the 2018 International Residential Code and...
KTUL
Claremore police mourning death of former officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban extended until Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extending of the burn ban for a period that is not to exceed seven days. With most of Tulsa County still in severe drought conditions, area officials determined it appropriate to continue the ban. Even with forecasted rains, the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
KTUL
Broken Arrow parent wants change in yearbook photo policy
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Whether or not to part your hair in the middle used to be the most difficult decision when it came to yearbook pictures. Not anymore. "I was shocked, I was so, I didn’t even believe it at first, I made my husband read it over, I was like, this can’t be right, but it was," said Chloe Van Winkle.
KTUL
Sand Springs students disciplined after racial incidents
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KTUL) — "Our desire is for all of our students to feel valued," said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee. But to make that desire a reality, Sand Springs has some work to do. Last week, outrage after a disturbing Snapchat was circulated. "Something about a $2,000...
KTUL
Tulsa named as a finalist for FEMA grant money that would help prevent flooding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
KTUL
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested after stolen car found with 'fresh and poorly done' spray paint job
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stealing a vehicle. Around 5 p.m., an officer saw a Honda near South Memorial Drive and East 41st Street with a "very fresh and poorly done" spray paint job. The officer stopped the vehicle after...
